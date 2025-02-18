Where Alabama is Placed in Bracketology, KenPom Entering Missouri Matchup
We are officially less than four weeks away from Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament!
Prior to falling to No. 1 Auburn at home this past Saturday evening, Alabama men's basketball was placed as the No. 2 overall team and the top seed in the Midwest Region of the selection committee's initial top-16 seeds that morning.
The Crimson Tide moved down to No. 4 in the most recent AP Top 25 after losing to Auburn, but that didn't make a difference in the latest ESPN Bracketology with Joe Lunardi.
Lunardi ranked Alabama as the second-best team in the nation, placing the Tide as the No. 1 seed and team to beat in the Midwest Region in Tuesday's bracket projection. It's the same spot for the Crimson Tide as last week.
Alabama is set for a road matchup against No. 15 Missouri on Wednesday and the Tide's bracketology placement can change pending the result. Lunardi updates the bracket every Tuesday and Friday.
Lunardi's Midwest Region:
- 1-seed Alabama vs. 16-seed Quinnipiac
- 8-seed Creighton vs. 9-seed Baylor
- 5-seed Missouri vs. 12-seed Yale
- 4-seed Michigan vs. 13-seed High Point
- 6-seed Illinois vs. 11-seed George Mason
- 3-seed Kentucky vs. 14-seed UNC Greensboro
- 7-seed Mississippi State vs. 10-seed Nebraska
- 2-seed Houston vs. 15-seed Cleveland State
Like Lunardi's bracket, Alabama's home loss to Auburn didn't make a difference in the latest KenPom ratings, as the Crimson Tide remained at No. 6. Like Bracketology, KenPom's rankings are fluid and can change very quickly. Here's a list of the top-25 paired with each team's offensive and defensive ranks among all of college basketball.
KenPom
- Auburn, 23-2, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 14th
- Duke, 23-3, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 4th
- Houston, 21-4, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 3rd
- Florida, 22-3, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 9th
- Tennessee, 21-5, O-Rating: 30th, D-Rating: 1st
- Alabama, 21-4, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 38th
- Texas Tech, 20-5, O-Rating: 9th, D-Rating: 32nd
- Iowa State, 20-5, O-Rating: 17th, D-Rating: 8th
- Wisconsin, 20-5, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 43rd
- Purdue, 19-7, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 39th
- Gonzaga, 20-7, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 42nd
- Arizona, 18-8, O-Rating: 23rd, D-Rating: 10th
- Texas A&M, 20-5, O-Rating: 40th, D-Rating: 6th
- Maryland, 20-6, O-Rating: 16th, D-Rating: 20th
- Missouri, 19-6, O-Rating: 11th, D-Rating: 40th
- Kansas, 17-8, O-Rating: 47th, D-Rating: 5th
- Michigan State, 20-5, O-Rating: 27th, D-Rating 13th
- St. John's, 22-4, O-Rating: 79th, D-Rating: 2nd
- Kentucky, 17-8, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 76th
- Illinois, 17-9, O-Rating: 14th, D-Rating: 28th
- Saint Mary's, 23-4, O-Rating: 38th, D-Rating: 11th
- Michigan, 20-5, O-Rating: 21st, D-Rating: 21st
- Clemson, 21-5, O-Rating: 20th, D-Rating: 27th
- Ole Miss, 19-7, O-Rating: 35th, D-Rating: 17th
- Louisville, 20-6, O-Rating: 22nd, D-Rating: 29th