Where Alabama is Placed in Bracketology, KenPom Entering Missouri Matchup

Where the Crimson Tide stands less than four weeks from Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi (11) reaches for the ball against Auburn at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Feb 15, 2025.
Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi (11) reaches for the ball against Auburn at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Feb 15, 2025. / Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
We are officially less than four weeks away from Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament!

Prior to falling to No. 1 Auburn at home this past Saturday evening, Alabama men's basketball was placed as the No. 2 overall team and the top seed in the Midwest Region of the selection committee's initial top-16 seeds that morning.

The Crimson Tide moved down to No. 4 in the most recent AP Top 25 after losing to Auburn, but that didn't make a difference in the latest ESPN Bracketology with Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi ranked Alabama as the second-best team in the nation, placing the Tide as the No. 1 seed and team to beat in the Midwest Region in Tuesday's bracket projection. It's the same spot for the Crimson Tide as last week.

Alabama is set for a road matchup against No. 15 Missouri on Wednesday and the Tide's bracketology placement can change pending the result. Lunardi updates the bracket every Tuesday and Friday.

Lunardi's Midwest Region:

  • 1-seed Alabama vs. 16-seed Quinnipiac
  • 8-seed Creighton vs. 9-seed Baylor
  • 5-seed Missouri vs. 12-seed Yale
  • 4-seed Michigan vs. 13-seed High Point
  • 6-seed Illinois vs. 11-seed George Mason
  • 3-seed Kentucky vs. 14-seed UNC Greensboro
  • 7-seed Mississippi State vs. 10-seed Nebraska
  • 2-seed Houston vs. 15-seed Cleveland State

Like Lunardi's bracket, Alabama's home loss to Auburn didn't make a difference in the latest KenPom ratings, as the Crimson Tide remained at No. 6. Like Bracketology, KenPom's rankings are fluid and can change very quickly. Here's a list of the top-25 paired with each team's offensive and defensive ranks among all of college basketball.

KenPom

  1. Auburn, 23-2, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 14th
  2. Duke, 23-3, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 4th
  3. Houston, 21-4, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 3rd
  4. Florida, 22-3, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 9th
  5. Tennessee, 21-5, O-Rating: 30th, D-Rating: 1st
  6. Alabama, 21-4, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 38th
  7. Texas Tech, 20-5, O-Rating: 9th, D-Rating: 32nd
  8. Iowa State, 20-5, O-Rating: 17th, D-Rating: 8th
  9. Wisconsin, 20-5, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 43rd
  10. Purdue, 19-7, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 39th
  11. Gonzaga, 20-7, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 42nd
  12. Arizona, 18-8, O-Rating: 23rd, D-Rating: 10th
  13. Texas A&M, 20-5, O-Rating: 40th, D-Rating: 6th
  14. Maryland, 20-6, O-Rating: 16th, D-Rating: 20th
  15. Missouri, 19-6, O-Rating: 11th, D-Rating: 40th
  16. Kansas, 17-8, O-Rating: 47th, D-Rating: 5th
  17. Michigan State, 20-5, O-Rating: 27th, D-Rating 13th
  18. St. John's, 22-4, O-Rating: 79th, D-Rating: 2nd
  19. Kentucky, 17-8, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 76th
  20. Illinois, 17-9, O-Rating: 14th, D-Rating: 28th
  21. Saint Mary's, 23-4, O-Rating: 38th, D-Rating: 11th
  22. Michigan, 20-5, O-Rating: 21st, D-Rating: 21st
  23. Clemson, 21-5, O-Rating: 20th, D-Rating: 27th
  24. Ole Miss, 19-7, O-Rating: 35th, D-Rating: 17th
  25. Louisville, 20-6, O-Rating: 22nd, D-Rating: 29th

