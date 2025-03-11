Bama Central

Where Alabama is Placed in Bracketology, KenPom Entering SEC Tournament

Where the Crimson Tide stands less than one week from Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Hunter De Siver

Mar 8, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) celebrates after the Crimson Tide beat the Auburn Tigers in overtime at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) celebrates after the Crimson Tide beat the Auburn Tigers in overtime at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images
In this story:

We are officially less than one week away from Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament!

Before falling to then-No. 5 Florida last Wednesday at home while defeating then-No. 1 Auburn on the road at the buzzer this past Saturday, Alabama men's basketball was placed as the No. 5 overall team and the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region of ESPN Bracketology with Joe Lunardi.

The Crimson Tide moved up to No. 5 in the most recent AP Top 25 (was No. 7) after last week's results. Lunardi ranked Alabama as the fifth best team in the nation, placing the Tide as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region in Tuesday's bracket projection––the same placement as last Tuesday.

Nevertheless, it's worth noting that last Friday's bracket projection (after the Florida loss but before the Auburn win) had Alabama as the sixth-best team in the nation and the No. 2 seed in the East Region.

Alabama is set for a the SEC Tournament in Nashville. 6-seed Kentucky will face the winner of 14-seed Oklahoma vs. 11-seed Georgia and then whoever comes out on top of that game will go head-to-head with the Crimson Tide. Alabama's bracketology placement can change pending the result. Lunardi's final bracket update will be on Friday as Selection Sunday looms two days later.

Lunardi's Midwest Region:

  • 1-seed Houston vs. 16-seed Omaha
  • 8-seed Mississippi State vs. 9-seed Creighton
  • 5-seed Saint Mary's vs. 12-seed McNeese
  • 4-seed Wisconsin vs. 13-seed Yale
  • 6-seed Kansas vs. 11-seed Oklahoma/Indiana
  • 3-seed St. John's vs. 14-seed UNC Wilmington
  • 7-seed Louisville vs. 10-seed Drake
  • 2-seed Alabama vs. 15-seed Wofford

Alabama's loss to Florida but win over Auburn didn't make a difference in the latest KenPom ratings, as the Crimson Tide remained at No. 6. Like Bracketology, KenPom's rankings are fluid and can change very quickly. Here's a list of the top-25 paired with each team's offensive and defensive ranks among all of college basketball.

KenPom

  1. Duke, 28-3, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 4th
  2. Auburn, 27-4, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 14th
  3. Houston, 27-4, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 2nd
  4. Florida, 27-4, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 10th
  5. Tennessee, 25-6, O-Rating: 22nd, D-Rating: 1st
  6. Alabama, 24-7, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 31st
  7. Texas Tech, 24-7, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 27th
  8. Michigan State, 26-5, O-Rating: 28th, D-Rating: 5th
  9. Gonzaga, 24-8, O-Rating: 9th, D-Rating: 35th
  10. Iowa State, 23-8, O-Rating: 29th, D-Rating: 6th
  11. Kentucky, 21-10, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 56th
  12. Wisconsin, 23-8, O-Rating: 11th, D-Rating: 33rd
  13. Maryland, 24-7, O-Rating: 34th, D-Rating: 9th
  14. Purdue, 21-10, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 53rd
  15. St. John's, 27-4, O-Rating: 66th, D-Rating: 3rd
  16. Arizona, 20-11, O-Rating: 13th, D-Rating: 29th
  17. Texas A&M, 22-9, O-Rating: 44th, D-Rating: 7th
  18. Illinois, 20-11, O-Rating: 15th, D-Rating: 30th
  19. Clemson, 26-5, O-Rating: 18th, D-Rating: 21st
  20. Missouri, 21-10, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 74th
  21. Kansas, 20-11, O-Rating: 52nd, D-Rating: 8th
  22. Saint Mary's, 28-4, O-Rating: 46th, D-Rating: 11th
  23. Louisville, 25-6, O-Rating: 30th, D-Rating: 18th
  24. BYU, 23-8, O-Rating: 12th, D-Rating: 57th
  25. UCLA, 22-9, O-Rating: 37th, D-Rating: 15th

As previously stated, Alabama is entering the SEC Tournament, which tips off on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide will play on Friday. Here's a look at the bracket.

SEC Tournament Bracket

2024-25 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket
2024-25 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket / SEC

Read More:

feed

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023

Home/Basketball