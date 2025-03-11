Where Alabama is Placed in Bracketology, KenPom Entering SEC Tournament
We are officially less than one week away from Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament!
Before falling to then-No. 5 Florida last Wednesday at home while defeating then-No. 1 Auburn on the road at the buzzer this past Saturday, Alabama men's basketball was placed as the No. 5 overall team and the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region of ESPN Bracketology with Joe Lunardi.
The Crimson Tide moved up to No. 5 in the most recent AP Top 25 (was No. 7) after last week's results. Lunardi ranked Alabama as the fifth best team in the nation, placing the Tide as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region in Tuesday's bracket projection––the same placement as last Tuesday.
Nevertheless, it's worth noting that last Friday's bracket projection (after the Florida loss but before the Auburn win) had Alabama as the sixth-best team in the nation and the No. 2 seed in the East Region.
Alabama is set for a the SEC Tournament in Nashville. 6-seed Kentucky will face the winner of 14-seed Oklahoma vs. 11-seed Georgia and then whoever comes out on top of that game will go head-to-head with the Crimson Tide. Alabama's bracketology placement can change pending the result. Lunardi's final bracket update will be on Friday as Selection Sunday looms two days later.
Lunardi's Midwest Region:
- 1-seed Houston vs. 16-seed Omaha
- 8-seed Mississippi State vs. 9-seed Creighton
- 5-seed Saint Mary's vs. 12-seed McNeese
- 4-seed Wisconsin vs. 13-seed Yale
- 6-seed Kansas vs. 11-seed Oklahoma/Indiana
- 3-seed St. John's vs. 14-seed UNC Wilmington
- 7-seed Louisville vs. 10-seed Drake
- 2-seed Alabama vs. 15-seed Wofford
Alabama's loss to Florida but win over Auburn didn't make a difference in the latest KenPom ratings, as the Crimson Tide remained at No. 6. Like Bracketology, KenPom's rankings are fluid and can change very quickly. Here's a list of the top-25 paired with each team's offensive and defensive ranks among all of college basketball.
KenPom
- Duke, 28-3, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 4th
- Auburn, 27-4, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 14th
- Houston, 27-4, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 2nd
- Florida, 27-4, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 10th
- Tennessee, 25-6, O-Rating: 22nd, D-Rating: 1st
- Alabama, 24-7, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 31st
- Texas Tech, 24-7, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 27th
- Michigan State, 26-5, O-Rating: 28th, D-Rating: 5th
- Gonzaga, 24-8, O-Rating: 9th, D-Rating: 35th
- Iowa State, 23-8, O-Rating: 29th, D-Rating: 6th
- Kentucky, 21-10, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 56th
- Wisconsin, 23-8, O-Rating: 11th, D-Rating: 33rd
- Maryland, 24-7, O-Rating: 34th, D-Rating: 9th
- Purdue, 21-10, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 53rd
- St. John's, 27-4, O-Rating: 66th, D-Rating: 3rd
- Arizona, 20-11, O-Rating: 13th, D-Rating: 29th
- Texas A&M, 22-9, O-Rating: 44th, D-Rating: 7th
- Illinois, 20-11, O-Rating: 15th, D-Rating: 30th
- Clemson, 26-5, O-Rating: 18th, D-Rating: 21st
- Missouri, 21-10, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 74th
- Kansas, 20-11, O-Rating: 52nd, D-Rating: 8th
- Saint Mary's, 28-4, O-Rating: 46th, D-Rating: 11th
- Louisville, 25-6, O-Rating: 30th, D-Rating: 18th
- BYU, 23-8, O-Rating: 12th, D-Rating: 57th
- UCLA, 22-9, O-Rating: 37th, D-Rating: 15th
As previously stated, Alabama is entering the SEC Tournament, which tips off on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide will play on Friday. Here's a look at the bracket.