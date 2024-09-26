Why Clifford Omoruyi Chose Alabama Basketball in Transfer Portal
Alabama men's basketball was among the most active programs in the transfer portal this offseason, as the Crimson Tide added four new players from other schools.
One incoming Alabama transfer was 6-foot-11 big man Clifford Omoruyi, who played four seasons at Rutgers. The Tide's interior defense was one of its main weaknesses last season, and Omoruyi's 2.9 blocks per game in 2023-24 led the Big Ten.
The center/big man position had been one of need for Alabama, as forward Nick Pringle transferred to South Carolina on April 28, along with 6-foot-10 forward Sam Walters heading to Michigan on April 22 and 6-foot-10 big man Mo Wague transferred to Oklahoma on July 13. On the positive side, Grant Nelson announced his return to the Crimson Tide on April 29, meaning the paint will have more protection alongside Omoruyi.
After Thursday's practice, Omoruyi detailed why he chose Alabama, and it somewhat has to do with the fact that the Crimson Tide is coming off its best season in program history, as it made its first-ever Final Four appearance.
"Of all my options, Alabama was my top choice because I watched them go long in the NCAA Tournament of course," Omoruyi said. "Their play style is similar to that of the NBA, which every basketball player wants to be at. They play with a quick pace and shoot the ball, so I want to be a part of that offense."
As previously stated, Omoruyi is mainly known for his defensive abilities down low, as he made the Big Ten All-Defensive Team in each of the last two seasons. Despite some struggles defensively for Alabama last season, when Omoruyi visited Tuscaloosa, Ala., he was amazed by the team's lockdown abilities.
"I know I could bring my defense," Omoruyi said. "When I came here, I saw everybody gets back and is good at defense. [At Rutgers] they don't play defense, but when I came here, I was like 'Wow!' Everybody plays defense here and I like that."
Omoruyi averaged 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season, and looks to be an immediate starter in Tuscaloosa.