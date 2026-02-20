Why the LSU Road Game Will Be 'Maturity Test' for Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After falling to Florida on Feb. 1, Alabama moved down to the ninth spot in the conference standings, and the college basketball world started to question whether or not the Crimson Tide would be a threat in the postseason.

But a switch flipped after that loss, as Alabama has won five straight games and sits at No. 2 in the SEC standings. Everything seems to be trending in the Tide's direction, as there are only five games remaining on UA's schedule.

Head coach Nate Oats and company will face LSU on the road on Saturday. The Tigers 2-11 in SEC play, and may not pose much of a threat to the 9-4 Crimson Tide on paper. Oats was asked during Friday's press conference if this game would be a maturity test for his team.

"Yeah, I told them that," Oats said. "Tomorrow will be February 21, we're into the last week of February. You want to be hitting your peak come into February, March and we're here. This is the last week of February. So, are we going to be mature enough to finish the season well going into tournament play without a league championship in our control. We could win out and still not win the league.

"So, we're playing for pride. We're playing for seeding, we're playing to hit our peak. We still haven't had a whole healthy roster hardly at all this year. So, can we get our chemistry right? Can we see what our full potentials have been or still is moving forward with everybody? But yeah, I agree, it's going to be maturity test.

After Alabama defeated Ole Miss to extend the win streak to three games, Oats explained that the chemistry and camaraderie of the Crimson Tide is inspired by the player-led leadership.

Fast forward to Friday, Oats said that the LSU game and Alabama's performance in these final handful of games will "come down to our leadership on the team."

"Houston [Mallette] and Trelly [Wrightsell] have been great," Oats said. "You know, Houston, Trelly Taylor, all veteran guys who came off the bench, I thought switched the energy up there in the second half quickly when we subbed them all in early in the second half. Those guys are doing a good job leading.

"Some of our younger guys to continue to lead in the way that they're comfortable and need to lead, playing hard, communicating with their teammates, being great teammates. But yeah, it's going to be a maturity test for us in a lot of ways tomorrow."

Read More: