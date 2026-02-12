How to Watch Alabama Basketball vs. South Carolina

Alabama will play its 25th game of the regular season, and the 12th of SEC play, on Saturday, Feb. 14, at home against South Carolina.

The Crimson Tide came into this past week ranked ninth in the SEC standings, as wins are starting to become a necessity for seeding in the conference tournament. Alabama proceeded to take down Texas A&M and Auburn by a combined seven points.

However, Alabama head coach Nate Oats and company remained outside of Monday's AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. The Tide had the most votes outside of the AP Top 25 and the second-most votes outside of the Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide responded to the omission via a blowout road win over Ole Miss on Wednesday, and it aims to continue its win streak against the head coach Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks on Valentine's Day in Coleman Coliseum.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. South Carolina

Who: South Carolina (11-13, 2-9 SEC) at Alabama (17-7, 7-4 SEC)

What: Alabama's 12th game of SEC Play (sixth at home)

When: Saturday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 192 (Alabama), Channel 389 (South Carolina)

Series: Alabama leads 36-16, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 28, 1923. The Crimson Tide is 20-2 at home against the Gamecocks.

Last Meeting: The then-No. 5 Crimson Tide cruised by South Carolina 88-68 on Jan. 8, 2025. This was the Crimson Tide's first SEC road test of last season and it passed with flying colors. Alabama got out to a massive lead early and never looked back due to stellar performances on both ends of the floor. Eventual Consensus First Team All-American Mark Sears led the way with 22 points on 7-of-12 from the field, including 4-of-6 from long range, with a team-high six assists. Guard Aden Holloway scored 13 points off the bench and non-starting forwards Derrion Reid, Mouhamed Dioubate and Aiden Sherrell also had solid outings.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide cruised past Ole Miss 93-74 on the road on Feb. 11. Alabama scored a season-low 32 points in the first half on 8 of 31 from the field (26 percent), including 5 of 23 from deep (22 percent). But a switch flipped in the halftime locker room, as the Crimson Tide nearly doubled its scoring output in the second half. Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. only had three points in the first half, but he proceeded to explode for 18 in the second period and finished the game shooting 7 of 13 from deep off the bench. Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell sparked the second-half run, scoring the first seven points by himself before finishing the game with 15.

Last time out, South Carolina: The Gamecocks fell to Missouri 78-59 at home on Feb. 7. It was South Carolina's fifth straight loss and its third-lowest scoring output this season. Meechie Johnson led the Gamecocks with 13 points, but he shot 2-for-13 from the field with eight free-throw conversions. South Carolina had four other players score within 9-12 points, but it was far from enough. Missouri's Jayden Stone (22 points) and Mark Mitchell (20) combined for 42 points, while T.O. Barrett contributed 14 of his own.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.4 on 50.4 FG%) *LEADS SEC*

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.4, including 1.6 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (4.9 with 2.7 turnovers)

South Carolina Stat Leaders

Points: Meechie Johnson (16.3 on 41.8 FG%)

Rebounds: Mike Sharavjamts (5.4, including 1.2 offensive)

Assists: Meechie Johnson (4.2 with 2.0 turnovers)

