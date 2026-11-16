TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama isn't rebounding at a high enough level.

"I feel like we're working on it. We've got to get better," head coach Nate Oats said. "It's not good. It's not good enough."

The Crimson Tide ranks No. 295 and No. 111 on KenPom in offensive and defensive rebounding percentage, respectively. Those numbers simply are not going to cut it for a team that wants to be one of the best in the nation.

"You look at the four factors, like that's really the only one that we're poor at," Oats said. "If we could get our rebounding cleaned up, I think our defense could really make a jump and put us in the conversation for, you know, one of the better teams in the country, so it's what we're focused on.

The aforementioned four factors — effective field goal percentage, turnover percentage, offensive rebounding percentage, and free throws attempted divided by field goals attempted — comprise a team's adjusted offensive efficiency, and rebounding is indeed an outlier on a team performing at an elite level across the rest of the board.

Rebounding was always going to be a focal point given the team's struggles on the glass last year, and it is clear that a lot of work needs to be done. Oats highlighted Drew Fielder, Brandon Garrison, Keitenn Bristow, Qayden Samuels, and Jaxon Richardson as players the team was going to need to rely on to get boards.

Alabama's front court does not have much of a size advantage, prompting Oats to give the team examples of NBA players dominating on the glass without relying on size and athleticism.

"I went through and looked at the top 10 rebounders in the NBA last year, like rebounding rate, and I kind of showed highlights of how they got the defensive rebounds," Oats said. "(Nikola) Jokic, he doesn't really jump that much. Just uses size and moves guys and holds them off. I think it was Jokic, (Jusuf) Nurkic, Karl Anthony Towns, and Kevin Love, still doing it at his age. Those were the four that we pulled. I had my guys pull their last 100 contested rebounds. I went through, picked out the best ones to show our guys edits on, and showed them, and we've been trying to work on them."

The level of competition is only going to get higher from here. Seven of Alabama's final 10 nonconference games are going to be against power-conference schools, meaning that it will be trial by fire for a group desperately looking to take the next step.

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