WNBA's Washington Mystics Draft Alabama's Zaay Green
The WNBA Draft was not over for former Alabama players after the selections of Sarah Ashlee Barker and Aaliyah Nye. With the 32nd pick, the Washington Mystics brought aboard former Crimson Tide guard Zaay Green.
Green only played one season at Alabama, but it was an important season and she was a major contributor. With 15.7 points per game accompanied by averages of 4.5 assists (the team lead) and an even five rebounds, she also shot 46.7 percent from the field.
The Crimson Tide finished 24-9, almost went wire-to-wire in the AP Poll and advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. Without Green, who transferred from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, those things would not have taken place.
Head coach Kristy Curry, for whom 2024-25 was the most successful single season at Alabama, was glad Green chose to spend her last year of collegiate eligibility in Tuscaloosa. Green started her career at Tennessee, playing for both Holly Warlick and Kellie Harper.
Earlier in the evening, Barker was chosen ninth overall by the Los Angeles Sparks. Nye followed four picks later, as the first selection of the second round, going to the Las Vegas Aces. Following Green's third-round selection, the Crimson Tide had a player chosen in all three rounds.
Green also stepped up in January when Barker was out with an ankle injury. She had 10 outings with 20 points or more during the season while starting every game and also led the team in total points with 519. Alabama was Green's third SEC stop; Texas A&M (2020-21) was the second.