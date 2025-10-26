Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Appears Back To Form In Return From Injury
GREENVILLE, SC. — Alabama defeated Furman 96-71 in its final preseason exhibition on Sunday.
There was a lot to be excited about for Crimson Tide fans as Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon scored 18 and 16 points, respectively; freshmen Amari Allen and Davion Hannah produced big moments on both ends of the court; and Bucknell transfer Noah Williamson made his Alabama debut.
Amidst all the action, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. quietly had a very good afternoon, scoring 12 points in his first game back from last year's season-ending torn Achilles.
"It was great to see Trelly back out. He's been a pretty good player here for us," head coach Nate Oats said. "He's got to get back in the game flow. He's been practicing a little bit, but this is the most he's done; he really hasn't done much. Even in the intrasquad scrimmages, we pretty much limited him.
Wrightsell did not have his best day from the field, going 3-for-7 and 1-for-5 from beyond the arc, but what stood out was the sixth-year senior's aggressiveness. Wrightsell did not at all look the part of somebody who had just suffered a potentially career-altering injury. Instead, he looked almost exactly like the player who played 24 minutes per game on Alabama's 2024 Final Four team.
Wrightsell relentlessly attacked the basket, earning three trips to the line, where he went a perfect 5 of 5. He also picked up defenders full court on numerous occasions, even grabbing a steal for a free layup. His leadership on the court was evident throughout his 15 minutes of action.
"It was nice to see him get to the free-throw line, make his free throws," Oats said. "He had a pretty good 12 points, and he didn't have a turnover. With our backcourt tonight, it was good to have someone who didn't have a turnover. So it was great to have him back out there playing."
We do not yet know the full extent of what Wrightsell's role will be this season, with Oats admitting postgame that he is going to have to make "tough decisions" with minute allocation.
Regardless of whether or not Wrightsell reclaims a starting spot, Sunday served as a reminder that, in Wrightsell, Alabama gains far more than just another healthy body. His poise, energy, and defensive edge give the Tide a veteran presence that can steady the team when games start to count.