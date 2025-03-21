'You Just Gotta Want It More': Alabama to Focus on Rebounding After RMU Victory
CLEVELAND— The Alabama men's basketball team outlasted Robert Morris to win its first-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, but the Crimson Tide's performance in the 90-81 victory was far from perfect. That's especially the case on the glass, where Alabama lost the battle.
The Colonials (26-9) finished the losing effort with a 39-37 rebounding advantage, the bulk of that on the offensive side; the margin there was 16-5 in favor of the No. 15 seed.
"We're definitely gonna see that on film," freshman forward Derrion Reid said postgame. Perhaps Reid wasn't wrong. Head coach Nate Oats was blunt in his assessment of that part of Friday's contest.
"We gotta be better. I mean, I’m going through and circling everybody in the frontcourt who had zero O-boards, and I got four guys who play the 4 and the 5 for the most part who came up with zero," he said. "And then on the other end, shoot, we’ve got to box out— hit somebody when a shot goes up and go get it.
"This is something we’ve been stressing and we’re more than capable of… These guys got to step up every game, because if we continue to let this happen, we won't be playing for too much longer.”
Forward Mouhamed Dioubate led the No. 2-seeded Crimson Tide (26-8) in rebounds with 10. His next-closest challenger was the point guard; Mark Sears had five as part of a double-double performance with 22 points and 10 assists.
"They obviously dominated us on the offensive glass," Dioubate, who won the game's Hard Hat after a double-double featuring 18 points, said.
Sophomore Jarin Stevenson, who briefly left the game with a hand injury but does not anticipate missing time, attributed correcting the rebounding problems to toughness. The Crimson Tide has proven itself a capable rebounding team in past games this season.
"I feel like we just gotta be tougher, more physical," Stevenson said. "Just find ways to get those 50-50 balls. You just gotta want it more. I feel like our guys are gonna be ready for the next game cause we're gonna really focus and put a point of emphasis on that."
There isn't any room for error anymore when it comes to winning or losing games. Whether it's St. Mary's or Vanderbilt that Alabama plays next, it will need to deliver on its targeted improvements rebounding the basketball if the Crimson Tide wants to make it to a third straight Sweet 16.