Coach of New Alabama Bandit Commit Breaks Down His Skillset, Background
On a holiday known for fireworks, Alabama sparked one of its own on the recruiting trail, landing a commitment from 4-star edge rusher Nolan Wilson of Picayune Memorial (Miss.), home of the Maroon Tide. He now becomes the latest addition to the Crimson Tide’s 2025 class, swapping one Tide for another.
Wilson, who is being recruited to play Alabama’s Bandit (a hybrid edge role that requires both pass-rushing ability and coverage skills), is known for his motor and versatility. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 250 pounds, he ranks as the No. 64 prospect nationally, the No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 3 Player from the Magnolia state in the 2026 class.
Despite having a college-ready frame, Wilson wasn’t always a football player. The four-star prospect arrived at high school preferring the other version of football, soccer, and preferred the pitch during his ninth-grade year. It wasn’t until Picayune’s coaching staff, including head coach Cody Stogner, convinced him to make the move to the gridiron that he gave it a shot, and it didn’t take long for him to impress.
“We kind of put him here and there on special teams, and he shocked a bunch of us with how high his motor was,” Stogner said. “That was one thing we noticed last year and this spring. Nolan’s motor is his best attribute. He’s got tons of athletic ability, but his motor never stops for the full 48 minutes. That’s what really sets him apart. The ceiling is so high for him because he’s just now really learning how to play football. He’s pretty dang good at it already, but he’s only going to get better.”
Wilson’s motor will undoubtedly play a key role when he eventually suits up for Alabama and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. The Crimson Tide's “swarm” defense prioritizes high-effort plays and forcing turnovers, areas where Wilson has the ceiling to excel in. His versatility has also been on full display at the high school level for the Maroon Tide, where he lines up at multiple positions. In the introduction of his junior season Hudl tape Wilson refers to himself as a defensive lineman and an “edge assassin.” He also plays snaps offensively at multiple positions.
Wilson’s sophomore season marked his first time suiting up on the football field. By the time his junior year rolled around in the fall of 2024, he had already earned his first offer. Alabama extended one to the Mississippi native on Oct. 1, giving the Crimson Tide an early edge in his recruitment and sparking national interest from several other programs.
Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida and others entered the mix, but the early connection and relentless efforts by defensive line coach Freddie Roach helped Alabama land the four-star prospect.
Roach stopped at nothing to build a relationship with Wilson and his family. On one recruiting visit to Picayune, he visited Wilson’s mother, Natasha, at the beauty salon she runs downtown. The gesture helped strengthen Alabama’s bond with the family. Picayune head coach Cody Stogner said Roach’s approach stood out and helped explain his effectiveness on the recruiting trail.
“In college football, you do what you have to do to be successful. That was pretty cool to watch,” Stogner said. “Meeting Coach Roach and just having a conversation with him, I could see why Nolan would be drawn toward him and the type of guy he is. That was just awesome. Not only were they trying to get the player, but they were trying to welcome him to their family. I think for Alabama, being the first ones there and being the first ones to really get to know him meant a lot for Nolan.”
Wilson took official visits to Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss and Miami; his five finalists leading up to his commitment. Beyond visits, he's had a busy offseason on the camp circuit. He was named an Under Armour All-American back in January, joining Alabama freshmen Keelon Russell, Marshall Pritchett and Dijon Lee Jr in Orlando. He also participated in the Rivals Five-Star Camp in Indianapolis in mid-June.
With a loaded summer behind him and what looks to be a packed fall ahead, Wilson is set to anchor a Picayune team hungry to avenge its semifinal loss to Hattiesburg last season. He’ll be at the forefront of any state title push the Maroon Tide makes, and head coach Cody Stogner says Wilson leads in his own way.
“He’s not necessarily a vocal leader, but when he gets on the football field, the way he plays leads by example,” Stogner said. “That really shows up more than anything. There are other ways to be a leader, but that’s his way of doing it.”
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3. 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)