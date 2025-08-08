Jalen Milroe Performance Review, Bama in the NFL and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the All Things Bama Podacst, host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither recap the last two weeks from a Crimson Tide perspective.
The show opens with some discussion on August 7th's NFL Preseason matchups which featured many former Crimson Tide players, both rookies and veterans. The night began with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Indianapolis Colts, and while Derrick Henry and Marlon Humphrey were on the sidelines, Darrian Dalcourt and Jalyn Armour-Davis were able to get involved for Baltimore.
Armour-Davis saw a lot of playing time in the contest, finishing with a single tackle and a pass breakup, but he was rarely targeted in coverage. Dalcourt, in his limited reps, played as a serviceable backup offensive guard, which is the role he has held with the Ravens since signing in 2024.
As for the Colts, 2025 sixth round pick Tim Smith saw a bit of time on the field, finishing with an assisted tackle.
Moving into the second game of the evening, the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Cincinnati Bengals, and several former Alabama stars were all over the field for both teams. Jihaad Campbell, the most recent addition to either team from the Crimson Tide, looked solid in his first NFL action. He finished with a few assisted tackles, and was extremely close to snagging an interception on a tipped pass early in the game.
Fellow Eagle Eli Ricks also got involved on Thursday night, compiling a tackle and a pass breakup that nearly resulted in an interception of his own. Jordan Battle, Jermaine Burton and Jaylen Key all saw some action for Cincinnati with Burton making the most impactful plays of the night on special teams as a return specialist.
In the third and final bit of NFL Preseason action from Thursday night, former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe took the field for the Seattle Seahawks and looked solid in his debut. He finished the game 6-for-10 for 61 yards through the air and added another 38 on the ground.
His best play of the night came off an option deep in his own territory late in the game. Milroe felt the pressure from Las Vegas' defensive end and pulled the ball from his running back, breaking outside for a nice gain of about 25 yards.
The show also broke down some of the major storylines to emerge from Alabama's opening two weeks of fall camp, taking a look at the shuffling of Geno VanDemark and Jaeden Roberts on the offensive line, as well as the health of freshman wide receiver Lotzier Brooks as he recovers from what looked to be some sort of lower extremity injury.
Mason and Joe also discussed the ongoing quarterback battle, looking at what each signal caller brings to the table and what they have all shown throughout camp thus far.
Finally, the show closes with a bit of recruiting talk. Two of Alabama's 2026 commitments, 5-Stars Xavier Griffin and Jorden Edmonds, were named to the Atlanta Journal Constitution's "Super 11" list which names the top high school football players in the state of Georgia each year.
Alabama basketball also got involved on the recruiting trail this week, receiving a bit of good news as 4-Star guard Colben Landrew named the Tide in his top ten schools. The 6-foot-6, 210 lb. prospect is set to visit Tuscaloosa on October 18 for Alabama's home showdown with Tennessee.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as the duo continues talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".