Crunching the Numbers, 2025 Week 2 Crimson Tide Tracker: Bama in the NFL
So they jumped the gun a little, but we're not complaining .
Every year, the National Football League does an elaborate roster breakdown off the opening weekend of the regular season, providing the one, and only, annual snapshot of its players. It including everything from where everyone played in high school to average measurements per position. The timing is important because rosters are considered fluid the rest of the season and its often a telling indicator of league trends.
Those who have been following Alabama Crimson Tide On SI and BamaCentral know that we follow this release closely, especially regarding the official number of former Alabama players in the NFL. This year is expected to be the ninth straight season in which Alabama officially had at least a tie for the most players in the league. If you include LSU, the last time a non-Nick Saban coached school topped the list was Southern California in 2013.
However, Alabama doesn't have that formal designation yet. As of late Wednesday night, the NFL had yet to release the annual breakdown from all Week 1 games.
This year, the NCAA tried to steal some of the NFL's thunder with its own list of the players from 214 universities in the NFL this year, including the Football Championship Subdivision, Division II and Division. There's only one problem, it was based on the rosters after cutdown day in late August, when teams had to trim from a maximum of 90 players for training camp and the preseason to 53.
At that point there was still about 10 days of roster moves to go before the start of the season and when rosters were locked in. So the numbers are close, but not exact.
For example, while the NCAA reported that Alabama had the most pro players with 62, Amari Cooper subsequently announced his retirement. Second and third were Georgia and Ohio State with 57, Michigan with 44, and LSU and Notre Dame tied with 39.
We'll update this post when the NFL publishes its numbers (hopefully before the weekend), but the NCAA's entire list of 214 schools is included at the bottom of this article.
NFL Week 2 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our elaborate Bama in the NFL Week 2 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
Game of the Week
It's kind of obvious this week. The Philadelphia Eagles visiting the Kansas City Chiefs is a rematch of Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles defeated the Chiefs, 40-22, as former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts tallied 293 yards (221 passing, 72 rushing) and three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) to earn Super Bowl MVP honors. Last week he ran in two touchdowns against Dallas for his16th career regular-season game with multiple rushing touchdowns, the most among quarterbacks in NFL history.
NFL Week 2 Crimson Tide Notes
- Since Week 11 of the 2024 season, Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs has scored a rushing touchdown in 10 consecutive games, including the postseason. He became the fourth player since 2000 to record a rushing touchdown in 10 consecutive games, joining LaDainian Tomlinson (12 straight games in 2004), Jonathan Taylor (11 in 2021) and Priest Holmes (11 in 2002).
- Derrick Henry led the NFL in rushing yards Week 1 with 169 and had two rushing touchdowns. It was his 13th career game with at least 150 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, tying him with Jim Brown for the most in NFL history. Incidentally, only three players in NFL history had had 150 rushing yards in both of his teams' first two games of a season, Alan Ameche (Baltimore Colts 1955), Brown (Cleveland Browns 1963) and O.J. Simpson (Buffalo Bills 1975). Considering his fumble near the end of the Bills game last week one has to think he's going to be extra motivated against the Browns this week.
- Something to keep an eye on: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs may have had only 19 rushing yards against the Packers, but his 10 receptions were a career high. His former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is now the head coach of this week's opponent, the Chicago Bears.
- Yeah, we're wondering too: What happened to the Miami Dolphins? Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had eight tackles in his return to the Dolphins, but Tua Tagovailoa threw for just 114 yards and Jaylen Waddle had just four receptions, and is now listed as having a shoulder injury. The season-opening 33-8 loss to the Colts shouldn't just be a wake-up call.
How to Watch: NFL Week 2
Thursday's Game (CT)
Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers, 7:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
Sunday's Games
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, noon (CBS)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, noon (CBS)
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, noon (Fox)
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, noon (Fox)
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, noon (CBS)
San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints, noon (Fox)
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, noon (CBS)
Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, noon (Fox)
Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans, noon (CBS)
Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday's Games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, 6 p.m. (ABC)
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
NFL Players By College (per NCAA)
College Number of Players
Alabama 62
Georgia 57
Ohio State 57
Michigan 44
LSU 39
Notre Dame 39
Penn State 38
Texas 37
Oregon 35
Oklahoma 32
Florida 31
Iowa 28
Texas A&M 27
Clemson 26
Stanford 26
Tennessee 26
USC 26
S. Carolina 25
Washington 25
UCLA 24
Wisconsin 24
Miami 22
Auburn 21
Illinois 21
Florida State 20
Maryland 20
Minnesota 20
Ole Miss 20
TCU 20
California 17
Louisville 17
N. Carolina 17
Iowa State 17
Utah 17
Boston Coll. 16
NC State 16
Virginia Tech 16
Arkansas 15
Michigan St. 15
Miss. State 14
Pittsburgh 14
Baylor 13
Kentucky 13
Missouri 13
Nebraska 13
Kansas State 13
Syracuse 13
Colorado 12
Duke 12
Oregon State 12
Wash. State 12
Boise State 11
BYU 11
Cincinnati 11
Okla. State 11
SMU 11
Houston 10
Texas Tech 10
W. Michigan 10
Arizona 9
Purdue 9
Rutgers 9
Tulane 9
UCF 9
Virginia 9
Wake Forest 9
N.D. State 8
S.D. State 8
Temple 8
West Virginia 8
Buffalo 7
C. Michigan 7
Georgia Tech 7
Indiana 7
Louisiana 7
Memphis 7
Toledo 7
Vanderbilt 7
S.D. State 6
Arizona St. 6
Colorado St. 6
Northwestern 6
UConn 6
W. Kentucky 6
Wyoming 6
Arkansas St. 5
FlU 5
Kansas 5
Southern Miss 5
Troy 5
UTEP 5
S. Alabama 4
N. Iowa 4
Yale 4
Florida Atl. 4
Georgia So. 4
Louisiana Tech 4
Nevada 4
Rice 4
UTSA 4
Air Force 3
Ball State 3
Bowling Green 3
E. Michigan 3
E. Washington 3
East Carolina 3
Ferris State 3
Fresno State 3
Idaho 3
Marshall 3
Mid. Tennessee3
Montana State 3
Sac. State 3
Tulsa 3
Utah State 3
William & Mary 3
Youngstown St 3
Alabama A&M 2
Alabama State 2
Charlotte 2
Fayetteville St. 2
Florida A&M 2
Georgia State 2
Harvard 2
Holy Cross 2
Illinois State 2
Lenoir-Rhyne 2
Liberty 2
Maine 2
Miami (OH) 2
Minnesota St. 2
Mo. Western 2
Navy 2
Pennsylvania 2
San Diego 2
San José State 2
Shepherd 2
Sioux Falls 2
S.C. State 2
South Dakota 2
SE Missouri St. 2
SE Arkansas 2
Southern Illinois 2
Southern Utah 2
Stephen F. Austin 2
Tarleton State 2
UAB 2
UMass (FBS) 2
Western Illinois 2
Alabama A&M 1
Albany State GA 1
Alcorn State 1
App State 1
Army 1
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1
Cal Poly 1
Campbell 1
Canisius 1
Central Arkansas 1
Chattanooga 1
Coastal Carolina 1
Dayton 1
Drake 1
Duquesne 1
East Central (OK) 1
East Texas A&M 1
Eastern Illinois 1
Elon 1
Findlay 1
Fort Hays State 1
Fort Valley State 1
Furman 1
Grambling 1
Grand Valley State 1
Greeneville 1
Hawai'i 1
Houston Christian 1
Humboldt State 1
Idaho State 1
Indiana-Penn. 1
Jackson State 1
Kutztown U. 1
Malone 1
Marist 1
Missouri S&T 1
Missouri State 1
Morgan State 1
Murray State 1
New Hampshire 1
New Mexico 1
N.C. Central 1
Northern Arizona 1
Northern Colorado1
Ohio 1
Old Dominion 1
Pittsburg State 1
Prairie View A&M 1
Princeton 1
Sacred Heart 1
Saginaw Valley St. 1
Saint John's (Minn) 1
South Florida 1
Stephen F. Austin 1
Texas State 1
UC Davis 1
Valdosta State 1
Villanova 1
Wagner 1
Washburn 1
Weber State 1
West Alabama 1
Western Colorado 1
Wingate 1
Wisc.-Whitewater 1
Note: This list only includes players on NFL active 53-man rosters as of August 26. It does not include players on the injury list or practice squads.