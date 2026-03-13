'Sky's the Limit' for Highly-Rated Alabama Freshman Running Back

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama finished 125th out of 136 FBS teams for rushing yards per game in 2025 at just 104.1 yards. Improving the run game is a major focus for Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb this spring.

Junior Daniel Hill, redshirt sophomore Kevin Riley and sophomore AK Dear return from a season ago along with two talented freshman and a late portal addition. One of the names Alabama fans are most excited about is highly-rated, in-state freshman EJ Crowell. Grubb feels the same way.

"Sky's the limit for him," Grubb said of Crowell. "I mean, I think that's a really, really competitive room. I look at the guys that have been there, you know, Daniel and Kevin, that have been — just even their preparation and their mindset right now is really different. I mean, just Daniel looks great. He's hovering in the low 230s. You know, last year at this time he was probably in the 250s. And he just looks quicker, more powerful, sudden. And Kevin's got another step to him right now. So I think that competition in the room with those guys in AK Dear is really the whole room has gotten better.

Crowell was one of the top overall prospects in the 2026 class by every major recruiting outlet coming out of Jackson High School. He was named Mr. Football for the state of Alabama in 2025 and won a state championship at Jackson. He does have some more experienced players ahead of him, but it is not uncommon for freshman running backs to earn significant playing time at Alabama.

During Alabama's practice viewing on Thursday, Crowell was dressed out and standing around the rest of the runnings backs but was not actively participating in drills. It was more of a precautionary move for Crowell according to Grubb, especially with spring break coming up next week and a whole week off from football-related activities.

"Just a soft tissue deal," Grubb explained. "He's OK. Just being cautious. We got another week coming up to make sure he's healed the right way. It's a big spring for EJ, so want to make sure he can get off to the right start, you know, when we get back. So just probably being err on the side of caution. But he's looked great and done a great job."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.