10 Numbers to Know Ahead of Alabama’s Matchup With Vanderbilt
No. 10 Alabama hosts No. 17 Vanderbilt in week six for its first SEC game of the 2025 season at 2:30 p.m. CST at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Ahead of the matchup between the Commodores and Crimson Tide, here are 10 numbers to know.
.64 — Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia have both been among the most efficient signal callers this season, each ranking in the top five nationally in predicted points added (PPA) according to CollegeFootballData.com with a mark of .64.
3.91 — Vanderbilt’s offense has been incredibly efficient in its first five games. According to CFB-Graphs.com, the Commodores are averaging a nation-leading 3.91 points per drive, good for No. 1 in the country. Alabama is not far behind at 3.50 points per drive, which ranks No. 4 nationally and highlights the high-caliber offenses that will face off this Saturday.
6 — Vanderbilt has recovered a fumble in each of its first five games and is one of five teams tied for the national lead with six fumble recoveries this season.
15 — Alabama has thrown 15 touchdown passes this season without a single interception, the most of any team in the country with no turnovers through the air. Ty Simpson has accounted for 11 of those scores, highlighting just how dominant the Crimson Tide’s passing attack has been.
22% — Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers leads the Commodores with a team-high 22% target rate, making him the go-to option in the passing game. The All-SEC standout showed why last season against Alabama, hauling in six passes for 113 yards, and he has continued to be a reliable and explosive threat through the first five games of the season.
39 — Alabama is 39-21 in games attended by ESPN College GameDay. The Crimson Tide beat Georgia in 2024 when the show broadcast from Tuscaloosa, and their last loss in a GameDay matchup came in 2023 against Texas.
50 — According the collegefootballnerds.com, Vanderbilt boasts the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation, averaging a clean, 50 points per game. It is worth noting that South Carolina is the only scoring defense they've played that ranks inside the top 40 nationally, but impressive nonetheless.
76.2 — In Vanderbilt's 40-35 win over No. 1 Alabama last season, Deigo Pavia finished with a 76.2% completion percentage. That mark was a season high against the 2024 Alabama defense, who will look to throw Pavia off of his rhythm on Saturday.
227.00 — Vanderbilt has allowed an average of 227.0 passing yards per game this season, ranking No. 69 nationally, just six spots ahead of Alabama’s week three opponent Wisconsin. Their ability to keep passing numbers in check will be a key factor when they face Alabama’s high-powered aerial attack on Saturday.
274.00 — Alabama’s total defense has been incredibly impressive this season, only allowing 274.00 total yards per game, which ranks No. 11 nationally.