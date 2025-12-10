Three Alabama Players Named to AP All-SEC Teams
Alabama football had numerous players help lead the Crimson Tide to the No. 9 spot in the College Football Playoff, and a couple stood out among the SEC throughout the season.
The Associated Press selected left tackle Kadyn Proctor and safety Bray Hubbard to the All-SEC First Team, while quarterback Ty Simpson landed on the Second Team.
This comes one day after the conference coaches released its All-SEC teams, as Proctor and Hubbard made the First Team, Simpson and linebacker Deontae Lawson represented the Second Team and center Parker Brailsford landed on the Third Team.
AP All-SEC First Team Offense
QB — Diego Pavia (u), Vanderbilt, 6-0, 207, Gr., Albuquerque, New Mexico
RB — Ahmad Hardy (u), Missouri, 5-10, 210, So., Oma, Mississippi
RB — Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss, 5-11, 210, So., Dallas
WR — Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee, 6-5, 200, R-Jr., Midland, Texas
WR — Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma, 5-10, 182, R-Jr., Austin, Texas
TE — Eli Stowers (u), Vanderbilt, 6-4, 235, Gr., Denton, Texas
OT — Cayden Green, Missouri, 6-5, 324, Jr., Lee’s Summit, Missouri
OT — Kadyn Proctor, Alabama, 6-7, 366, Jr., Des Moines, Iowa
OT — Keagen Trost, Missouri, 6-4, 316, Gr., Kankakee, Illinois
OG — DJ Campbell, Texas, 6-3, 321, Sr., Arlington, Texas
OG — Wendell Moe Jr., Tennessee, 6-2, 330, R-Jr., Long Beach, California
C — Jake Slaughter, Florida, 6-5, 303, R-Sr., Sparr, Florida
AP All-SEC First Team Defense
DE/Edge — Cashius Howell, Texas A&M, 6-2, 248, R-Sr., Kansas City, Missouri
DE/Edge — Colin Simmons, Texas, 6-3, 240, So., Dallas
DT — Will Echoles, Ole Miss, 6-3, 310, So., Houston
DT — Christen Miller, Georgia, 6-4, 310, R-Jr., Ellenwood, Georgia
LB — CJ Allen, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr., Barnesville, Georgia
LB — Xavier Atkins, Auburn, 6-0, 210, So., Houston
LB — Anthony Hill Jr., Texas, 6-3, 238, Jr., Denton, Texas
CB — Mansoor Delane, LSU, 6-0, 190, Sr., Silver Spring, Maryland
CB — Daylen Everette, Georgia, 6-1, 190, Sr., Norfolk, Virginia
S — A.J. Haulcy, LSU, 6-0, 222, Sr., Houston
S — Bray Hubbard, Alabama, 6-2, 213, Jr., Ocean Springs, Mississippi
AP All-SEC First Team Specialists
PK — Tate Sandell, Oklahoma, 5-9, 182, R-Jr., Port Neches, Texas
P — Grayson Miller, Oklahoma, 5-10, 200, Jr., Edmond, Oklahoma
All-purpose — KC Concepcion, Texas A&M, 5-11, 190, Jr., Chalotte, North Carolina
AP All-SEC Second Team Offense
QB — Ty Simpson, Alabama, 6-2, 208, R-Jr., Martin, Tennessee
RB — Jadan Baugh, Florida, 6-1, 231, So., Atlanta
RB — Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas, 6-2, 228, Sr., Utica, New York
WR — KC Concepcion, Texas A&M, 5-11, 190, Jr., Chalotte, North Carolina
WR — Brenen Thompson, Texas A&M, 5-9, 170, Sr., Spearman, Texas
TE — Rohon Jones, Arkansas, 6-3, 242, Sr., Montreal, Quebec, Canada
OT — Cayden Green, Missouri, 6-5, 324, Jr., Lee’s Summit, Missouri
OT — Trevor Goosby, Texas, 6-7, 312, So., Melissa, Texas
OG — Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M, 6-5, 325, Gr., Dallas
OG — Micah Morris, Georgia, 6-4, 330, R-Sr., Kingsland, Georgia
C — Drew Bobo, Georgia, 6-5, 305, Athens, Georgia
AP All-SEC Second Team Defense
DE/Edge — Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas, 6-6, 275, Jr., North Little Rock, Arkansas
DE/Edge — R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma, 6-2, 249, Sr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
DT — Gracen Halton, Oklahoma, 6-2, 292, Sr., San Diego, California
DT — Chris McClellan, Missouri, 6-4, 323, Sr., North Tulsa, Oklahoma
LB — Josiah Trotter, Missouri, 6-2, 237, R-So., Philadelphia
LB — Taurean York, Texas A&M, 5-10, 227, Jr., Temple, Texas
LB — Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma, 6-1, 227, R-Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma
CB — Colton Hood, Tennessee, 6-0, 195, R-So., McDonough, Georgia
CB — Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia, 6-0, 180, R-Fr., New Haven, Connecticut
S — Michael Taaffe, Texas, 6-0, 189, Sr., Austin, Texas
S — Wydett Williams Jr., Ole Miss, 6-2, 210, Sr., Lake Providence, Louisiana
AP All-SEC Second Team Specialists
PK — Peyton Woodring, Georgia, 5-10, 190, Lafayette, Louisiana
P — Brett Thorson, Georgia, 6-2, 235, Sr., Melbourne, Australia
All-purpose — Ryan Niblett, Texas, 5-10, 187, So., Houston
AP SEC Individual Awards
Coach of the Year — Clark Lea, Vanderbilt
Offensive Player of the Year — QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
Defensive Player of the Year — DE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
Newcomer of the year — RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
Freshman of the year — WR Braylon Staley, Tennessee
