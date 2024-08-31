Bama Central

2024 Alabama Crimson Tide Depth Chart

Official depth chart for the Alabama season opener.

Katie Windham

Oct 14, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs out of the pocket against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 14, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs out of the pocket against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said during the final week of fall camp that Alabama would probably make a depth chart public some time during the week leading up the season opener.

That did not happen, but the official 2024 Alabama Crimson Tide depth chart was in the press box ahead of Saturday night's game against Western Kentucky. It only has the players listed two-deep.

Alabama 2024 Depth Chart
Alabama 2024 Depth Chart / Alabama Athletics
Alabama 2024 Depth Chart
Alabama 2024 Depth Chart / Alabama Athletics

Alabama only listed one cornerback position (Zabien Brown, DaShawn Jones and Zavier Mincey.) Domani Jackson is likely the starter at the other corner spot with Jaylen Mbakwe backing him up.

Offense

Quarterback

  1. Jalen Milroe (RJr.)
  2. Ty Simpson (RSo.)

Running Back

1. Jam Miller (Jr.) or Justice Haynes (So.)

Wide Receiver

X-Receiver

1. Kendrick Law (Jr.)
2. Ryan Williams (Fr.)

H-Receiver

1. Kobe Prentice (Jr.)
2. Cole Adams (RFr.)

Z-Receiver

1. Germie Bernard (Jr.)
2. Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (Jr.)

Tight End

Tight End (Y)

1. CJ Dippre (Sr.)
2. Danny Lewis Jr. (RSo.)

Tight End (H)

1. Robbie Ouzts (Sr.)
2. Josh Cuevas (RJr.)

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Kadyn Proctor (So.)
2. Miles McVay (RFr.)

Left Guard

1. Tyler Booker (Jr.)
2. Olaus Alinen (RFr.)

Center

1. Parker Brailsford (RSo.)
2. Roq Montgomery (RFr.)

Right Tackle

1. Wilkin Formby (RFr.) or Elijah Pritchett (RSo.)

Defense

Bandit

1. Jah-Marien Latham (RSr.) or LT Overton (Jr.)

Nose Tackle

1. Tim Keenan III (RJr.)
2. Damon Payne Jr. (RJr.)

Defensive Tackle

1. Tim Smith (Gr.) or Jehiem Oatis (Jr.)
2. James Smith (So.)

Wolf

1. Que Robinson (RSr.) or Keanu Koht (RJr.)
2. Qua Russaw (RFr.)

Sting Linebacker

1. Deontae Lawson (RJr.)
2. Jeremiah Alexander (RSo.) or Justin Okoronkwo (Fr.)

Mike Linebacker

1. Jihaad Campell (Jr.)
2. Justin Jefferson (Sr.)

Cornerback

1. Zabien Brown (Fr.) or DaShawn Jones (RJr.)
2. Zavier Mincey (Fr.)

Free Safety

1. Keon Sabb (RSo.)
2. Bray Hubbard (So.)

Strong Safety

1. Malachi Moore (Gr.)
2. Kameron Howard (So.)

Husky

1. DeVonta Smith (RJr.) or Red Morgan (Fr.)
2. King Mack (So.)

Katie Windham

KATIE WINDHAM

