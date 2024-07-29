2024 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Linebackers
The Alabama football team opens fall camp this week as a new season is upon us. Monday's focus of BamaCentral's position breakdown is the Crimson Tide linebacker room.
Like the rest of the defense, the Alabama linebackers are going through changes under new defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. Gone are the days of inside linebackers and outside linebackers in Coach Nick Saban's old scheme. Instead, the new Alabama defense now just uses linebackers and wolves to delineate between the off-ball and edge defenders.
The Alabama linebackers are one of the strongest position groups on the team despite the schematic changes. Linebackers Deontae Lawson and Jihaad Campbell were both selected to the 2024 SEC Preseason All-Conference teams and prime Wolf candidate Quandarrius Robinson is one of the more experienced players on the Crimson Tide roster. Troubles for the position group land once past the first line of options as inexperience and physical deficiencies emerge in the backup options.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has Wommack overseeing the off ball linebackers while Christian Robinson is coaching the Wolves this season.
Inside Linebackers
Deontae Lawson | Redshirt Junior | 6-2 | 230
The Alabama alpha dog on defense has been manning the middle of the Crimson Tide defense for the last two seasons. Lawson was selected as SEC Preseason First Team All Defense last week and enters the season with 118 tackles across 26 games of action. He's made three sacks and broken up eight passes and looks to have his best season yet leading the defense from his inside linebacker role.
Jihaad Campbell | Junior | 6-3 | 230
Campbell burst onto the scene in 2023 making eight starts after overcoming and early season injury. In total the junior's appeared in 22 games making 67 tackles with half a sack, four pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and an interception. The former 5-star recruit looks to give the Crimson Tide the best interior linebacker crew in the conference this season.
Justin Jefferson | Senior | 6-1 | 225
The JUCO product appeared in 14 games last season for the Crimson Tide mostly on special teams. Jefferson's got elite speed for a defender, making him excellent in pass coverage and valuable on special teams. He tallied four tackles and forced a fumble last season.
Jeremiah Alexander | Redshirt Sophomore | 6-2 | 249
A former 5-star recruit out of Thompson High School who converted from defensive end to inside linebacker last fall. Alexander has played in 17 games through two seasons with most of his action coming on special teams. He has four tackles to his name as he's still learning a new defensive position this fall.
Justin Okoronkwo | Freshman | 6-3 | 215
Okoronkwo is an unknown international prospect out of Germany who's making the transition from club team to college football. He's shown exceptional athleticism for his age and has shown strong ability at gymnastics and soccer. Okoronkwo enrolled early and participated in spring practice with Alabama but will likely redshirt this fall as he acclimates to America and football further.
Cayden Jones | Freshman | 6-4 | 210
Jones is a 4-star prospect out of Christ School in North Carolina. He was a two-way player who chose Alabama over Michigan, Notre Dame and USC. Jones enrolled early and has a chance to make an impact on special teams this year.
Sterling Dixon | Freshman | 6-3 | 211
Dixon is a 4-star prospect from Mobile Christian and Spanish Fort. He was one of the better edge rushers in the state of Alabama as a high schooler but will likely play inside backer at the college level after putting on some weight this fall.
QB Reese | Freshman | 6-0 | 211
Reese is a 3-star prospect out of Ramsay High School in Birmingham. The undersized linebacker make over 100 stops this past season for the Rams. Reese enrolled in the summer and looks to add healthy weight in order to contribute to the Crimson Tide.
Wolf
Quandarrius Robinson | Redshirt Senior | 6-5 | 231
Robinson is a former 4-star recruit out of Jackson-Olin who's waited patiently for his opportunity. Stuck behind Will Anderson, Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell for year, his moment is finally here. Robinson has appeared in 34 games mostly on special teams, but he's tallied 30 tackles with 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. His length and experience are strengths entering the season, but a lack of high-leverage snaps sows seeds of doubt for the outlook of the Wolf position this year.
Keanu Koht | Redshirt Junior | 6-4 | 232
Koht is a 4-star edge prospect out of Florida who's had to overcome injuries while waiting his turn behind Alabama's elite edge talent in the past few seasons. Koht has appeared in 10 games over three seasons mostly on special teams, but has four tackles with 1.5 coming for a loss to his name. His lack of experience creates trepidations for those expecting a strong Alabama pass rush this season.
Qua Russaw | Redshirt Freshman | 6-2 | 242
The former 5-star prospect out of Carver did not see any action last season. Russaw recently changed his jersey number to 4, perhaps signaling the start of his competitive contributions to the Crimson Tide.
Yhonzae Pierre | Redshirt Freshman | 6-3 | 223
Pierre was a 4-star recruit out of Eufaula High School. He did not get into any games last season as the position was loaded with talent, including first round draft pick Dallas Turner. Pierre did receive praise last year for his physical tools and traits but with just one Wolf now instead of two outside linebackers opportunities may be limited.
Jayshawn Ross | Freshman | 6-4 | 220
Ross is a 4-star prospect out of Kansas City who enrolled early and began spring practice with the Crimson Tide. He tallied 15 sacks as a senior at Liberty North, but has a long way to go to make contributions to the Crimson Tide this season.