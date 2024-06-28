2024 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 12: Auburn
It looked like Hugh Freeze was going to pull off the massive upset and ruin Alabama's playoff chances in his first shot as Auburn head coach in 2023. But Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide offense had something to say about that in the final minute of the game.
Milroe converted one of the improbable plays in college football history on 4th-and-31 with 32 seconds left to put Alabama ahead, instantly etching himself in Iron Bowl lore to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat.
Alabama has now beaten Auburn four times in a row for the first time since winning nine in a row from 1973-1981. The Crimson Tide hasn't lost an Iron Bowl in Bryant-Denny since 2010, and Kalen DeBoer has the opportunity to extend both streaks in his first season as Alabama head coach. Freeze will be looking to turn things around in Year 2 as the two teams meet to close the 2024 regular season in one of sports' best rivalries.
Here's an early breakdown of what the Tigers will look like in 2024.
Offense
Freeze produced some dynmaic offenses during his tenures at Ole Miss and Liberty, but his first season at Auburn was a struggle. The Tigers finished 92nd in total offense last season and 124th in passing at 162.2 passing yards per game. So it can be looked at as both a positive and negative that Payton Thorne is returning as the starting quarterback for Auburn.
Thorne had 1,755 yards and 16 touchdowns last season after transferring in from Michigan State, but had a good spring to cement his role as the starter. He will be surrounded by some talented skill position players headlined by senior running back Jarquez Hunter, who rushed for 909 yards in 2023.
Auburn also returns one of the nation's best tight ends in senior Rivaldo Fairweather. He led the Tigers with 394 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season. At wide receiver, Auburn will be relying on a lot of new faces. Freeze hauled in two of the top receiver prospects in the 2024 class with five-star wideouts Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson. He also added three receivers from the transfer portal.
Up front, the offensive line will be anchored by center Connor Lew, who was a Freshman All-American last season along with returning starters Dillion wade at left guard and Izavion Miller at right tackle.
Defense
Auburn returns key starters in every position group on defense, but there will also need to be big improvement from 2023. Leading tackler Eugene Asante is back for his senior season. He had 86 tackles a year ago, and a fumble returned for a touchdown against Texas A&M. Seniors Austin Keys (30 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL in 2023) and Jalen McLeod (50 tackles 5.5 sacks in 2023) also bring returning experience at the position, with McLeod playing more on the edge in a hybrid position.
Defensive end Keldric Faulk had a strong freshman campaign last season, earning SEC All-Freshman honors, and will look to build on that in 2024. Auburn brought in help from the portal along the defensive line with Texas transfer Trill Carter and Kansas transfer Gage Keys.
Three of Auburn's five 2024 NFL draft selections were from the defensive backfield. Senior cornerback Keionte Scott is the only returning starter. He was fourth on the team with 42 tackles and second with five passes defended. Texas transfer Jerrin Thompson was the defensive MVP in Auburn's spring game and junior Champ Anthony should start at the STAR position.
Schedule
The layout of Auburn's 2024 schedule is odd. The Tigers start with five straight games at home in the month of September, and then don't return to Jordan-Hare until Nov. 2 against Vanderbilt. The week before playing Alabama, the Tigers host Texas A&M.
Both Alabama and Auburn are used to playing non-Power Four schools the week before the Iron Bowl. Last year, that didn't help the Tigers when they lost to New Mexico State.
Alabama is never overlooked on Auburn's schedule, and the end-of-season rivalry clash often produces the Tigers' best effort.
Outlook
Auburn finished with a losing record in Freeze's first season, but has more talent and familiarity in 2024. However, it's another tough schedule for the Tigers. As always, a lot of focus will be put on the Iron Bowl.
Even with some improvements, Alabama is still a better and more talented team overall than Auburn. Crazy things tend to happen when the Crimson Tide travels to Auburn, but with this year's Iron Bowl taking place in the friendly confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium, it gives Alabama an even bigger advantage.
The Game
Date: Nov. 30
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Series history: Alabama leads, 50-37-1
Last meeting: Alabama beat Auburn for the fourth time in a row with a last-minute comeback on 4th-and-goal from the 31 with a touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond. The Crimson Tide held on in the final seconds to win 27-24
The Team
Coach: Hugh Freeze, second year, 6-7 record
Offensive coordinator: Derrick Nix
Defensive coordinator: DJ Durkin
2023 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
2023 rankings: Total offense (92nd), Total defense (47th)
Returning Starters
14 (six on offense, six on defense, kicker, punter)
Players to Watch
RB Jarquez Hunter, WR Cam Coleman, TE Rivaldo Fairweather, DE Keldric Faulk, LB Eugene Asante, CB Keionte Scott, K Alex McPherson
Top Newcomer:
Freshman wide receiver Cam Coleman was one of the top prospects in the country and should be an instant impact player for the Tigers. He was the Auburn A-Day Offensive MVP
Biggest Question
Can Auburn's two new coordinators make a big difference?
The School
Location: Auburn, Alabama
Founded: 1856
Enrollment: 33,015
Nickname: Tigers
Colors: Orange and blue
Mascot: Aubie
The Program
Last time beat Alabama: 2019
Last time won SEC: 2013
Last time won SEC West: 2017
National championships: 2 (1957, 2010)
Playoff Appearances: None
Conference championships: 12- 2013, 2010, 2004, 1989, 1988, 1987, 1983, 1957 (SEC), 1932 (Southern), 1919, 1914, 1913 (SIAA)
Bowl record: 24-21-2
Last season missed bowl: 2022
Heisman trophies: 3 (Pat Sullivan 1971, Bo Jackson 1985, Cam Newton 2010)
2024 NFL Draft:
- CB Nehemiah Pritchett (Round 5, Pick 136- Seattle Seahawks)
- S Jaylin Simpson (Round 5, Pick 164- Indianapolis Colts)
- CB D.J. James (Round 6, Pick 192- Seattle Seahawks)
- DT Justin Rogers (Round 7, Pick 244- Dallas Cowboys)
- DT Marcus Harris (Round 7, Pick 247 Houston Texans)
Last four recruiting class rankings: No. 10 (2024), No. 18 (2023), No. 21 (2022), No. 80 (2021)
The Schedule
Sept. 1: Alabama A&M
Sept. 7: California
Sept. 14: New Mexico
Sept. 21: Arkansas
Sept. 28: Oklahoma
Oct. 5: at Georgia
Oct. 19: at Missouri
Oct. 26: at Kentucky
Nov. 2: Vanderbilt
Nov. 16: Louisiana Monroe
Nov. 23: Texas A&M
Nov. 30: Alabama