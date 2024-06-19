2024 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 8: Missouri
The Missouri Tigers enter Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2018 looking to prove that last season's results were not a fluke. Eli Drinkwitz had three mediocre seasons in Columbia before 2023's 11-win campaign and would love nothing more than to come to Tuscaloosa and steal a victory on Alabama's Homecoming weekend.
In order to do so the Tigers must be riding a wave of momentum, which is entirely possible given the way its 2024 schedule shapes up. Missouri has a slow build into conference play, but must navigate a tough trip to College Station just two weeks before traveling to Tuscaloosa.
Missouri hasn't beaten Alabama since 1975 and the Tigers haven't really competed in any of the last four matchups since entering the SEC, losing all four by an average of 27.75 points.
This could serve as a bit of a trap game for the Crimson Tide as Alabama is coming off a road game at Tennessee and has LSU on the horizon after a BYE week. The Crimson Tide will be favored at home, but looking ahead could spell a long Saturday for the Alabama faithful.
Offense
Missouri brings back a wide receiver pair in Luther Burden and Theo Wease that hauled in 135 receptions for 1894 yards in 2023 on passes from returning starter Brady Cook. The trio will present opposing defenses problems with another year of chemistry under their belts.
While defenses are stressing in order to stop the two outside receivers sophomore tight end Brett Norfleet is expected to feast in the middle. The biggest question on the Missouri offense is how the offensive line will perform with the addition of transfers Marcus Byrant and Cayden Green. Secondly, can Missouri get the same production from its tailback spot from transfers Marcus Carroll and Nate Noel that it got in 2023 from now departed Cody Schrader?
Defense
The Missouri defense saw three defensive backs drafted this past spring along with a first round draft pick on the defensive line in Darius Robinson. Subsequently the Tigers lost defensive coordinator Blake Baker to the same position at LSU.
Missouri hit the transfer portal effectively by bringing in St. Louis native Toriano Pride out of Clemson to play defensive back along with defensive end Zion Young from Michigan State and defensive lineman Chris McClellan out of Florida to beef up the front.
The Tigers' defense finished No. 25 in total defense in 2023 and largely was the reason for the sustained success. Can Johnny Walker Jr. build off his 8.5 sack season and become one of the premiere pass rushers in the SEC?
Will Corey Batoon punch the right buttons from the coordinator position to enable Missouri to make the first expanded College Football Playoff field?
Schedule
The schedule makers did the Tigers no favors by placing the Crimson Tide as the third of three SEC opponent in a row in the middle of Missouri's schedule. If Missouri is to achieve its goal of making it to the College Football Playoff then it needs to navigate its first three SEC games cleanly. Defeating Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Auburn gives the Tigers a mulligan to work with as they get set for Alabama and Oklahoma with a BYE week in between.
Alabama will be returning home to celebrate Homecoming after what is likely to be the toughest road trip to date. The Crimson Tide will have to keep its focus after what should be a challenging "Third Saturday in October" matchup against Tennessee. Missouri won't exactly be a cakewalk and if Alabama is going to qualify for the College Football Playoff it needs a win entering a BYE week as the backend of the schedule awaits.
Outlook
While Alabama will likely be favored on Homecoming weekend this game won't be cut and dry. Missouri will likely have a strong record and even has a chance at being unbeaten entering the matchup.
The Crimson Tide secondary is one of Alabama's biggest question marks entering the new year and on paper Missouri's passing attack looks fairly strong.
Can Alabama's offense keep up with Missouri's and allow the defense to settle in against what looks like a feisty Tigers team? Will the Crimson Tide be emotionally spent after its matchup with Tennessee the prior week and be ripe for an upset?
Missouri likely needs to split its games with Alabama and Oklahoma to realistically make the playoffs. Wouldn't that task be easier if Drinkwitz was able to coach his team to a win in Bryant-Denny Stadium?
The Game
Date
October 26
Time
TBA (announced to be between 2:30 p.m. CT and 7 p.m. CT)
TV
TBA
Location
Bryant-Denny Stadium
Series History
Alabama leads, 5-2
Last Meeting
Alabama took a 28-3 lead into the locker room in Columbia in 2020 and ultimately coasted to a 38-19 win. Najee Harris didn't eclipse 100 yards, but scored three touchdowns on the ground. It was Jaylen Waddle as the offensive star catching eight passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
The Team
Coach
Eli Drinkwitz, fifth season, 28-21 record
Offensive Coordinator
Kirby Moore
Defensive Coordinator
Corey Batoon
2023 Record
11-2 (6-2 SEC)
2023 Rankings
Total offense: No. 29; Total defense: No. 25
Returning Starters
13 (eight on offense, five on defense)
Players to Watch
QB Brady Cook, WR Luther Burden III, WR Theo Wease, ILB Chuck Hicks, DE Johnny Walker Jr.
Top Newcomer
Offensively the Tigers bring in Marcus Carroll from Georgia State for his super senior year. Carroll rushed for 1350 yards in the Sun Belt with 13 touchdowns. Additionally, Missouri brings in tackle Marcus Byrant out of SMU. Byrant was an the All-AAC team in 2023 and looks to protect Brady Cook's blindside.
Biggest Question
Was last season's 11-win performance a fluke or can the Tigers build off its New Year's Six Cotton Bowl victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes and qualify for the new expanded 12-team College Football Playoff?
The School
Location
Columbia, Missouri
Founded
1839
Enrollment
31,041
Nickname
Tigers
Colors
Old Gold and Black
Mascot
Truman the Tiger
The Program
Last Time Beat Alabama
1975
Last Time Won SEC
Never
National Championships:
None
Playoff Appearances
None
Conference Championships
15
- WIUFA (1893, 1894, 1895)
- Big Eight (1909, 1913, 1919, 1924, 1925, 1927, 1939, 1941, 1942, 1945, 1960, 1969)
Bowl Record
16-20
Last Time Missed Bowl
2020
Heisman Trophies
None
2024 NFL Draft
- DL, Darius Robinson, Arizona Cardinals, 1st round, 27th overall
- CB, Ennis Rakestraw, Detriot Lions, 2nd round, 61st overall
- LB, Ty'Ron Hopper, Green Bay Packers, 3rd round, 91st overall
- T, Javon Foster, Jacksonville Jaguars, 4th round, 114th overall
- CB, Kris Abrams-Draine, Denver Broncos, 5th round, 145th overall
- DB, Jaylon Carlies, Indianapolis Colts, 5th round, 151st overall
Last Four Recruiting Class Rankings
No. 20 (2024), No. 34 (2023), No. 15 (2022), No. 26 (2021)
The Schedule
Aug. 31: Murray State
Sept. 7: Buffalo
Sept. 14: Boston College
Sept. 21: Vanderbilt
Sept. 28: BYE
Oct. 5: at Texas A&M
Oct. 12: Auburn
Oct. 19: at Alabama
Nov. 2: BYE
Nov. 9: Oklahoma
Nov. 16: at South Carolina
Nov. 23: at Mississippi State
Nov. 30: Arkansas