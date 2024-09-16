24 Things I Noticed In Alabama's 42-10 Victory Over Wisconsin
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide successfully executed its first home invasion of the season by clearing Camp Randall Stadium out on Saturday, beating the Wisconsin Badgers 42-10 in Week 3.
The win was important as it put Alabama’s lackluster Week 2 performance against South Florida firmly behind them. The Crimson Tide converted explosive plays offensively and had its hands all over the football defensively enabling the visiting fans to enjoy Wisconsin’s “Jump Around” tradition to start the fourth quarter and to enjoy “Rammer Jammer” at the close.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe extended his streak of games with two rushing and two passing touchdowns to three and the defense only allowed its second touchdown of the year, but was it all good for the Crimson Tide?
Let’s dive into the film and see what we observe in the Crimson Tide’s 42-10 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers.
1. Wisconsin’s Quarterback Injury Sends the Badgers to Plan B.
- Kane Wommack opens the game by blitzing Domani Jackson off the corner sending the secondary into rotation around it. Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke does a good job identifying the blitz and passing around Jackson to his back out of the backfield. Deontae Lawson and Keon Sabb both properly come off their men and work together leveraging the ball carrier at the line of scrimmage for no gain.
- A small theme begins on second and ten as Van Dyke is able to find Will Pauling up the seam out of the slot for a first down. Alabama’s Tim Keenan doesn’t get home on the rush but does get his hand up and bat the pass. The Badger makes the reception and it's the first of a few Wisconsin completions that Alabama got its hands on. One concerning aspect of the play came in pass coverage as Malachi Moore, DeVonta Smith and Deontae Lawson all seemed to get tangled up trying to get to their assignment. If Van Dyke had hung in the pocket longer, a streaking tight end would’ve been wide open due to Moore falling.
- Alabama struggled with QB run against South Florida, so the Badgers opted to try it out on the third play. Van Dyke reads Qua Russaw who closes down on the tailback. Russaw doesn’t do anything wrong, but who is assigned to the quarterback? Jihaad Campbell is on his toes looking into the backfield but is drifting to play the tailback and late seeing Van Dyke pull. The quarterback assignment in the run game has hurt the Tide through three games.
- Good luck blocking Malachi Moore in the open field. Wisconsin opts for a swing pass to the running back and the numbers just aren’t in their favor. Smith, Lawson and Zabien Brown are all blocked on the perimeter but Moore somehow isn’t? He’s become such a sure tackler and flies into the backfield for a stop.
- Wisconsin’s game plan takes a huge hit on the first third down of the game. Alabama subs in a pass-rushing package of Keanu Koht, Russaw, James Smith and Jah-Marien Latham and they make Van Dyke uncomfortable pretty quickly. The Wisconsin quarterback escapes the pocket and runs for a first down but gets hurt as Koht tackles him on the sideline. Van Dyke left the game and the Badgers instead had to play Braedyn Locke the remainder of the game
- Does Van Dyke make up a 32-point difference? Unlikely, but the early stages of the Wisconsin game plan show they’re ready to challenge the Tide.
Van Dyke in seven snaps gains good yardages on two runs, properly finds a hot route when blitzed, utilizes the width of the field on a halfback swing pass, completes a pass up the seam for a first down and avoids the Alabama rush. Are the Badgers able to play keep away and grind the Crimson Tide to frustration if Van Dyke stays in? No one knows, but what we do know is that seven snaps into the affair the contest changed and the Badgers had to go to Plan B.
- Wisconsin eased Locke into the game by calling a shovel pass that went for a loss as LT Overton and Damon Payne saw it the whole way from their defensive line spot. On Locke’s first actual pass, we see the drop-off from Van Dyke as he doesn’t have the arm strength to drive the ball on his backside dig attempt. Locke is fortunate Keon Sabb doesn’t intercept him.
- Wisconsin salvages the drive as Nathaniel Vakos drills a 53-yard field goal to give the Badgers their only lead of the day.
2. A Lost Helmet, Foreshadowing For the Future and a Missed Kick.
- Alabama opens the game offensively with its first team offensive line for the first time in 2024 as Kadyn Proctor starts at left tackle and Elijah Pritchett the right. Jalen Milroe opens the game with a quick pass to Justice Haynes out of the backfield. The running back out leverages the Badger defense and runs over a defender to start the game with a first down.
- If the first play was good Milroe, the second was bad Milroe. He’s not asked to do much as the play call is an RPO-bubble screen to Ryan Williams, but Milroe’s pass behind Williams ruins the timing of the play and it goes as a loss. We’ve seen Milroe make numerous special plays over the course of his career, but it’s executing the mundane, routine plays that still create questions about his game.
- A check down to Emmanuel Henderson and first down run from Haynes sets up our next highlight and foreshadows a future touchdown.
On first and ten the Tide opts for an empty formation with a running back split wide left and tight end split wide right. Henderson is playing out of the slot on the right and runs a fly route with an outside release while CJ Dippre stops on a five-yard hitch pattern. Milroe recognizes Wisconsin in Cover 1 before the snap, the linebacker running late to cover the back out wide is a dead giveaway and makes a decisive pass to Henderson down the field. The pass was too long, but did Henderson also got his feet tangled up on the play resulting in the incompletion.
This incomplete pass is important to pay attention to as Nick Sheridan went back to this exact play for Alabama’s first touchdown. Some may focus on the Milroe overthrow, however, the important thing to celebrate is the recognition from the quarterback to make the correct pass and further celebration comes when Milroe hones the execution of the concept just one drive later.
- Sheridan goes with one of the most overpowering plays in Alabama’s playbook on second down as Milroe executes a quarterback draw for big yardage to keep the chains moving. When Alabama can get rushers going upfield in hopes to contain Milroe, and defensive backs running off to protect from the deep ball, the draw is the perfect call to exploit what’s available.
- Sheridan stayed on his cheat sheet and called a Milroe sweep on the next first down. Unfortunately for Alabama, the Badgers defense was already flowing to the offense’s right making it a tackle for a loss. What’s interesting is what happens after the play. How many Alabama football players have we seen lose their helmets this season? Milroe loses his lid on the tackle bringing Ty Simpson in for a snap. Milroe isn’t alone in this as Parker Brailsford lost his helmet for the third time in three games against Wisconsin as well. Perhaps the equipment standards need to be addressed in an effort to keep the Crimson Tide’s best players on the field.
- A Haynes carry brings up third and five and serves as another moment of good and bad. Wisconsin shows five at the line, drops an end, but brings an off ball linebacker on a blitz. Alabama’s line and tailback pick up the pressure beautifully, giving Milroe a clean pocket to work with. Germie Bernard is working a bit of an out route but never seems to get separation from his defender, Milroe selects Bernard and overthrows him out of bounds, which is undesirable, but what were his other options? Williams is running a slow developing route. Kendrick Law and Dippre look covered from the TV broadcast leaving Milroe with minimal options. He’s clearly keyed up on the Crimson Tide’s first drive with two overthrows, but there are positive signs for the rest of the game.
- The 2023 Lou Groza Award winner, Graham Nicholson didn’t make a field goal in the Crimson Tide’s first two weeks of action. His first attempt in an Alabama uniform comes in front of 80,000 fans in Camp Randall Stadium and unfortunately, he pushed his 46-yard attempt wide right leaving the Crimson Tide scoreless.
3. LT Overton Explodes For Violent Strip Sack.
- Wisconsin opens its second drive with an inside zone on first and ten. This is a basic run play that Alabama doesn’t fit well. Jah-Marien Latham and Jihaad Campbell end up in the same gap with Deontate Lawson almost slipping into it as well. Chez Mellusi hits the hole hard and cuts behind a lineman for a quick seven-yard gain. It’s not a touchdown, but there have been signs of struggling to fit the run properly in Kane Wommack’s 4-2-5 scheme resulting in sporadic gut-punches throughout the game. Will a better football team be able to exploit these misfits for home runs or even more consistent offense?
- Second down is a great picture of Qua Russaw’s ability to set the edge. Russaw sets the edge forcing Mellusi back inside and its Campbell slipping underneath a block, shooting a gap for a tackle for no gain. Campbell responds to his mishap on first down with an extremely athletic play, giving the Tide a chance to get off the field on third down.
- The Badgers didn’t win often on Saturday, but this third and one play goes to the home side. Jaheim Oatis gets doubled down, Tim Smith is blocked down as well. Locke is reading Overton who forces the give but he can’t close down the line of scrimmage fast enough for the stop and Campbell doesn’t find the alley fast enough to get off the field. Wisconsin was only able to score 10 points but there’s clear strides the Alabama defense needs to take to stop the run.
- Wisconsin’s offensive line keeps doing a good job moving the point of attack on the next first down. Lawson is on a run stunt, but can’t get into the backside B-gap. Campbell takes a false step and Mellusi rips off another 10-yard gain on the ground through the middle of the defense.
- Alabama’s defensive line may be its strongest position group from top to bottom. After two straight first downs, Overton wins one-on-one and introduced himself to Locke, violently. Everyone’s jaws dropped on the Overton hit, but strong coverage from Dashawn Jones and a collective effort by the Alabama front made Locke hold the ball long enough for Overton to get home.
- Overton’s hit carries into the next play as Locke rushes his pass attempt when Russaw comes around the corner from his Wolf position. Locke’s rushed throw goes to no one as he and his receiver weren’t on the same page and Alabama quickly has another chance to get off the field.
- An embarrassing tackling effort on third and 15 shows another area the defense has to keep improving. Locke throws a three-yard pass to Will Pauling who splits Keon Sabb and Lawson before running over Zabien Brown for a 14-yard gain. Better tackling sends the Wisconsin punting unit on the field, but instead, Fickell decides to roll the dice on fourth and one.
- After missing multiple run fits early in the drive the Crimson Tide finally fits one up perfectly on fourth and one. Lawson shoots the A-gap right into the backfield while Tim Keenan holds his own on two men in the other A-gap. The pair winning in the first gaps stopped the Badgers for a loss and ended the drive.
4. Milroe Nails the Redo as the Freshman Keeps His scoring Streak Alive.
out-leverageplayer'sWe pick up the next Alabama drive with the Crimson Tide trying to out leverage the Badgers on a Jalen Milroe run, but credit aggressive safety play not giving up the edge and now Alabama faces third and seven.
Sheridan dials up the exact play from the previous drive where Milroe overshot Emmanuel Henderson out of the slot. The Wisconsin defense shows the same Cover 1 look as the previous drive making the read the exact same, the seam route from the slot is the move. Who’s running the route this time? Ryan Williams, who doesn’t get hung up on his defender as Henderson did on the prior drive.
Instead of overshooting Williams, Milroe instead dots the pass to Williams, over the cornerback, to the outside shoulder, just inside the end zone sideline for a touchdown. Another foot any other way and the pass probably wouldn’t be complete. It’s not always easy to see a player's progression, but this is a clear picture of growth for Milroe that should encourage the Alabama faithful.
5. A Strong Run Fit Sets the Tone for an Alabama Three-And-Out.
- Tim Keenan is such an underrated player for the Crimson Tide. He sets the tone for the Tide as he takes on two blockers, junking up the offensive line and allowing the entire front to condense their gaps to keep Tawee Walker to a two-yard gain.
- Locke takes matters into his own hands on second down, choosing to pass on an RPO. His pass to CJ Williams is too low as Domani Jackson was in tight coverage, perhaps a better throw would’ve been completed, but now Wisconsin faces third and long.
- Four Alabama rushers is all it takes to move Locke out of the pocket on third and long as he’s perhaps still feeling effects from LT Overton’s sack on the prior drive. Locke bails out of the back instead of climbing the pocket, making everything longer for him. He finds Williams again near the sideline but Jackson is all over him again for an incompletion ending the possession.
6. Confusing Offense Sends Possession Back to the Badgers
- Alabama’s offensive line played poorly last week against South Florida and after starting relatively strong through the first two drives of the game the Crimson Tide starts its third possession behind the sticks as Jaeden Roberts false starts.
- Milroe gets some yardage back on a QB-read option keeper, but what is he looking at on second down? Alabama’s offensive line holds up well against just four rushers, but Milroe throws a pass in between two levels of the defense to no one. Does his hand get hit in the pocket? Or is he caught in a moment of indecision? Regardless the Crimson Tide is fortunate the pass falls harmlessly incomplete.
- Odd execution, or lack thereof for Alabama on third and nine as Milroe completes a quick pass to Justice Haynes on the outside. For some reason, Haynes only ran his route to seven yards and he’s tackled short of the first down. Why didn’t Haynes run his route to first down depth? Milroe was facing some pressure as Kadyn Proctor was driven into the backfield, but still, the decision seemed rushed and lackadaisical.
7. Malachi Moore Saves a Huge Play By Forcing a Fumble
- A huge punt backs the Badgers up to their own five-yard line where Kane Wommack shows a little something different. The Crimson Tide brings two Bandits, Jah-Marien Latham and LT Overton into the lineup, pulling Husky DeVonta Smith off to likely load up against the run. Overton blows up his man and closes down his gap stopping the ball carrier for a two-yard gain as he’s on the way to a career day.
- Malachi Moore turns ugly tape into beautiful tape by forcing the Crimson Tide’s first turnover of the game.
- Alabama is back into its 4-2-5, but confusion is clear as the Crimson Tide was running around pre snap into different places. Post snap Lawson and Campbell both get pinned inside, while freshman Red Morgan gets bullied on the outside from the slot. The confusion before the snap, and lack of execution after opened the door for Chez Mellusi to gain 24-yards before meeting Moore in the open field.
- The veteran safety sat down in the alley and lined Mellusi up perfectly for the tackle, sending his head and shoulder right through the ball knocking it loose. A huge play for Alabama could’ve nearly been a momentum sparker for Wisconsin had it not been for Moore.
8. An Offsides Call Bails Out Poor Redzone Play calling.
- Alabama opens its next possession on the edge of the red zone, needing a touchdown to honor the defensive turnover.
- The Crimson Tide comes out with an RPO that’s blocked beautifully. Kadyn Proctor and Tyler Booker double and turn out the end, Jaeden Roberts gets a hand to the other end allowing Elijah Pritchett to turn him out. Roberts then picks up a blitzing backside linebacker while Parker Brailsford picks up the play side linebacker leaving Jam Miller a wide-open lane to run through.
- Three tough runs and 12 yards later gives Alabama a first and goal from the 4-yard line.
- Credit Wisconsin as the next two attempts to run went nowhere for Alabama.
- First down is blown up by three blitzing backers selling out to stop Jam Miller. Unfortunately, the Badgers just had the numbers advantage making things tough for Miller.
- Second down is blown up even worse as Wisconsin appears to know exactly what's called. All three off-ball linebackers sprint to the defense’s right on the snap, cutting off the corner on the Jalen Milroe sweep and stopping it for a loss.
- Alabama follows two obvious play calls with a third as Milroe tries a goal line fade to Ryan Williams from seven yards out. Milroe’s pass isn’t terrible, but just a little long and falls incomplete. Unfortunately for the Badgers, a defensive lineman jumped offsides. Did Milroe know he had a free play? If so, giving Williams a shot on a fade is probably smart. If not, the three plays in goal-to-go situations leave a lot to be desired and the Tide is bailed out by the penalty.
- Milroe scores from the three-yard line on the next play after the third down redo, but still, there’s a little more to be desired here. Sheridan does motion Germie Bernard into the formation, opening up the field side for Milroe to run, but did anyone in the stadium think Alabama was running anything other than the quarterback off of one of the edges? It worked, but only because Milroe may be the best athlete in college football.
9. Alabama Allows a Fourth Down Conversion But then Stifles Another Drive.
- There is no blocking Tim Keenan. Keenan not only holds his own at the line of scrimmage but he fights down the line to stay in his gap and is the primary reason Tawee Walker only gains three yards on first down.
- Keenan makes an even more noticeable play on second down. The veteran defender slaps the center’s hands away at the snap and follows the pulling guard right to the play tackling Walker for a big loss along with blitzing corner Domani Jackson.
- Braedyn Locke makes a strong quarterback play on third and long, delivering a strike to Will Pauling right at the sticks. What’s there to say? The other team is on scholarship too, Wisconsin protects against four and Locke’s decisiveness takes advantage the window between Red Morgan and Deontae Lawson as they dropped into zone coverages.
- For the second time in the game there’s clear confusion on defense before the play as Jaylen Mbkawe is running across the formation at the snap to get aligned correctly. Luke Fickell decides his team needs some momentum and goes for it on fourth and one from his own 35-yard line. Alabama’s eight man front stopped Walker after a short gain, but it’s enough to get the first down.
- Kane Wommack brings Keon Sabb on a safety blitz with the new set of downs and the Michigan-transfer almost comes away with another interception. Sabb flies in and knocks a pass away for his second breakup of the day.
- Jihaad Campbell’s fun game of cat-and-mouse with the Wisconsin center continues as the Badgers run a sort of inside zone on second and long. Campbell slips under the center and shoots the gap into the backfield to stop the run for no gain. Through the first quarter and a half Campbell has had success slipping blocks, but has also gotten caught a time or two out of position by taking the risk.
- Alabama shows five, but brings four on third and long as they continue to manipulate the picture on Wisconsin’s backup quarterback. Locke opts for the whip-route from number three on the left and made the throw falling away as Overton barreled down on him. Malachi Moore and Campbell are on top of the receiver on the catch getting off the field on third down. It’s a nice response to allowing a fourth down conversion three plays earlier.
10. Another Third Down Pass Goes Short of the Sticks.
- Justice Haynes rips off a quick five yard gain on first down following a beautifully blocked play to get the Crimson Tide off to a good start. It’s one of the first plays of the game where the pre-snap motion is used as part of the play and not just as a tool to decipher presnap coverages.
- Alabama breaks out a pop-pass on second down to Ryan Williams that could have gone for big yards, but star Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler contains the edge, sending Williams cutting back and allowing pursuit defenders to make a tackle for minimal gain.
- First and second down featured two creative play calls, but third down left only questions. Alabama is in 11 with Justice Haynes in the backfield to the same side as CJ Dippre. Wisconsin shows Cover 1 but Milroe may want to give this more time to develop. He quickly passes to Haynes leaking to the flat, but he’s tackled at the line of scrimmage for no gain. Could this have been a touchdown pass to Kobe Prentice? Prentice is running an arrow route from number three on the left side, while Dippre looks like he’s on a flag route. The two routes are sure to put the safety in conflict, opening up a big play for Alabama, but instead, Milroe makes a puzzling choice to pass to Haynes out of the backfield.
11. Alabama Bends Before Half But Gets a Big Stop.
- Wisconsin starts from their own 16-yard line with four minutes left in the half knowing a touchdown changes every talking point in the locker room for the second half.
- The Badgers start by showing a 3x1 look spreading Alabama’s defense out, leaving just six in the box. Qua Russaw appears to hesitate, allowing himself to be blocked while Tim Smith struggles to get off his own block. It’s only an eight-yard gain, but another example of the work the Crimson Tide must do in the running game.
- The Badgers call RPO on second and short and Tim Smith and Deontae Lawson are able to knock Locke’s pass down while being blocked by Wisconsin’s offensive guard. An impressive play by the athletic linebacker who had a chance at an interception.
- Zabien Brown keeps the Wisconsin drive going as the freshman is called for a tough pass interference down the field. Brown is with his man step for step and Locke’s pass appears to be too far, but the freshman is flagged and the Badgers move the chains.
- Quandarrius Robinson sets the edge so well for Alabama to open the next sequence. It’s apparent that when Kane Wommack’s Wolf and Bandits set the edges with authority good things happen. Robinson keeps his outside arm free and forces the Wisconsin back to slow down and look for a lane allowing Tim Smith and LT Overton time to make the tackle for no gain.
- Great offense beats good defense and on second and ten Braedyn Locke shows us some great offense. Locke finds Bryson Green as he sits down on a hitch at the sticks and was clearly the quarterback's first read. Locke delivers a ball with accuracy allowing Green to turn upfield for a first down, however, Zabien Brown is right there to make the tackle.
- Wisconsin does a nice job up front on the next play as Lawson jumps a gap on an RPO hand-off and Campbell is a bit late to the play. The Badgers do a good job getting a hat on a hat, but it's just a five-yard gain.
- The Badgers follow it up with almost the exact same play, but instead of giving for the run Locke pulls and finds Will Pauling over the middle for a contested completion. Malachi Moore was all over Pauling at the catch making it tough to come down with the ball.
- DeVonta Smith makes a special play as the Badgers march into Alabama territory. Smith gives up an inside release to Pauling, but stays in his hip pocket and fights through the ball at the catch to force and incompletion and begin slowing the Wisconsin momentum.
- Another case on the drive where Locke fires it into the first open player underneath as he finds Pauling on a short hitch. Campbell is in coverage and doesn't make a clean tackle on Pauling allowing for extra yardage. The yards after contact aren't great, but what's worse is DeVonta Smith ending up rolling into Qua Russaw in the final pile, injuring Alabama's starting Wolf. Russaw never returned to the game.
- The Badgers went for a deep shot on third and short and nearly came away with a home run. Pauling inside released on Smith again, but this time beat him on a flag route. Pauling was past Smith and Malachi Moore but Locke just overshot his intended target
- To make matters worse Nathaniel Vakos missed his 45-yard field goal attempt leaving Wisconsin with nothing for its strong effort.
12. Kalen DeBoer Goes For Wisconsin's Throat.
- The old Alabama would likely take a knee or run a simple handoff before going into the locker room when taking over possession on its own 27-yard line with 36 seconds left. Not Kalen DeBoer.
- Alabama starts with trips right and it looks like Wisconsin is in Cover 3. One Badgers safety follows Germie Bernard a little too far inside, leaving his sideline open where Jalen Milroe finds Ryan Williams for a big gain. Williams appears to stop on a short hitch but adjusts to the open space left on the sideline for the big play.
- The Crimson Tide lands a haymaker on the next play as Milroe finds Bernard for a 27-yard touchdown pass.
- Alabama gets exactly what it wants here as the Tide motions Kobe Prentice across the formation to force the secondary’s rotation. Bernard runs a post-corner and does a good job driving his defender inside before breaking back out to the sidelines. Milroe’s pass is a drop in the bucket and another where a foot in any direction would’ve meant an incompletion.
13. Alabama's Offensive Line Parts The Red Sea.
- The Crimson Tide would love nothing more than to double-up after scoring a touchdown on the last real possession of the first half.
- Nick Sheridan gets Jalen Milroe on the move on the first play of the second half on a bootleg. Milroe throws a dangerous pass complete to Germie Bernard, but the view from the press box made it appear that Ryan Williams was the original target. Regardless, Alabama starts with a 23-yard completion as the second half opens.
- Milroe goes back to Bernard on an RPO bubble screen on the next down. The offensive line appears to be opening a huge hole, but the ball goes to Bernard who breaks a tackle in the backfield and makes a solid gain down the sideline.
- Alabama’s running lanes are so much wider thanks to Milroe’s ability to keep it himself. On second down Alabama hands off to Jam Miller who likely should’ve been tackled for a loss, however, the Wisconsin ends are playing so wide in case Milroe pulls the ball out that they don’t have time to close down the line to make the play on Miller.
- A Milroe keeper on third and one set Alabama up with a new set of downs.
- Milroe’s running ability and dominant offensive line play opens the biggest hole of the game on the next snap for Miller.
- Alabama runs a bit of outside zone, and Milroe rides the handoff hard, in the process the backside linebacker widens, preparing for the pull, and taking himself out of the play. In the meantime Jaeden Roberts works smoothly to the play side linebacker while Robbie Ouzts rides and seals his assignment down the line leaving a monumental hole for Miller to cut back into, resulting in a 34-yard touchdown and ending any hopes of a Wisconsin comeback.
14. Wisconsin Finally Scores But Melts the Third Quarter
The first Wisconsin drive in the second half was a full five course meal as the Badgers scored their first and only touchdown of the game. It only took 17 plays and over eight minutes of game action but the home crowd got their highlight.
The Crimson Tide featured Justin Jefferson back from targeting suspension and young players Kameron Howard and Yhonzae Pierre on the drive as they began to relax the rotations with the score.
Alabama fit the run really well five times on the 17-play affair, but that was negated by four plays the Tide fit poorly and a fifth with a missed tackle.
LT Overton continued his outstanding game getting himself a batted ball at the line of scrimmage and was inches away from his second strip sack. If Overton wasn't close enough to a turnover, Keon Sabb was as he had both hands on a pass that ultimately ended up in a Wisconsin reception.
Wisconsin got into the endzone by converting twice on fourth down, but perhaps the most concerning aspect of the drive featured Malachi Moore making a tackle for loss. Moore blitzed into the backfield for a tackle and stayed down grabbing head head. Kalen DeBoer said Moore was evaluated for a concussion as he didn't return to action.
Braedyn Locke will always be able to say he threw a touchdown pass on Alabama, and the film will commend him as he was able to find wide receiver Will Pauling matched up against Jihaad Campbell for the score.
15. Alabama's Offense Goes Cold After Long Rest
Alabama came back for its second drive of the half after an unusually long stint on the sidelines. The Crimson Tide could certainly use an answer after Wisconsin essentially forced their way into the endzone. Unfortunately, that wasn't to come as Wisconsin's sound tackling contained Milroe and forced Alabama off the field in just three plays.
The second down play is particularly interesting as Alabama appears to have the play blocked up well, but Milroe turns back into the defense. Perhaps he changed course due to the safety down the field, but it looks like if he stays the course to the outside he could be in for a big play.
In the process of a disastrous drive the Badgers get their first sack on third down as linebacker Leon Lowery Jr. meets Milroe at the line of scrimmage as he tries to escape.
Overall, it's likely Alabama's worst drive of the day as the whole unit seemed to have lost its feel sitting on the sidelines.
16. Alabama's Defense Creates Its Second Turnover For Kane Wommack.
It's simple. Alabama's Deontae Lawson makes an incredible play as this drive begins for Wisconsin. Lawson eludes the Badgers center looking to block him and fits into his gap making contact with Cade Yacamelli and stripping him of the football.
17. Alabama Spams Wisconsin With Milroe's Athleticism
Alabama's second down play after taking over from the turnover is hard to understand as Jalen Milroe is quick to pull the ball down and run. Is it a quarterback draw? Is it a traditional pass? Why does Milroe opt to pull the ball and run over zipping the pass into Kendrick Law running a hitch out of number three?
The Crimson Tide finish off the drive with Milroe running a form of QB-lead. Wisconsin bit heavily on the fake to Jam Miller and safety Hunter Wohler took a poor angle on Milroe as he walked across the goal line for the second time on Saturday.
18. Quandarrius Robinson Makes it Three in Three Games
This is an interesting series to look at despite the scoreboard because freshman Red Morgan is squarely under the microscope. Morgan is badly burned playing Husky on the second play as Wisconsin's reciever runs a flag from the slot. Morgan's feet are a bit slow as the Badgers receier runs past him, fortunately for Alabama Braedyn Locke missed his man or the home crowd would be celebrating its second touchdown of the day.
Morgan responds well to his mistake as the very next snap he sacrifices his body creating a pileup at the line of scrimmage to stuff a run and finally closes on third down with an emphatic tackle to get off the field. What happens in between first and third down? Quandarrius Robinson runs the hump beautifully and gets about as clean of a strip sack as possible. Robinson utilizes speed and keeps his outside arm free to swipe the ball out of Locke's hands but Alabama couldn't recover the fumble.
19. Bad Things Come in Threes.
The Crimson Tide has already seen defensive stars Qua Russaw and Malachi Moore leave the game with injury and while Richard Young isn't Alabama's lead running back his skillset provides much needed depth for Justice Hayes and Jam Miller. Unfortunately, Young was injured as the game melted away, putting a damper on the Tide's good spirits.
Alabama opts for two deep passes after Young's injury, to Caleb Odom down the sideline and one to Emmanuel Henderson on an out route, both passes were too high and the Tide must punt again.
20. Alabama's Defense Gets More Deflected Passes.
Jaylen Mbakwe, Edric Hill and Jordan Renaud all begin to get some run as the day slips away at Camp Randall Stadium. The group gives up a seven yard gain on first down, but rose up for a big stop with a quality run fit and a deflected ball to keep the ship steady.
21. Jalen Milroe Manipulates The Safety
Nick Sheridan dialed up another great play for the Crimson Tide as Alabama fakes a sweep and hits Josh Cuevas for a 37-yard touchdown pass. Hunter Wohler was left one-on-one with a choice between CJ Dippre and Cuevas and as soon as he fliped his hips to choose Dippre, Milroe fired to Cuevas for the score. Watch the back angle as Milroe stares down Dippre until Wohler's hips flip before making the throw.
22. Cayden Jones and Jordan Renaud Bring the Boom.
The game is clearly over as the clock continues to melt away. Alabama slips Cayden Jones, Zavier Mincey and Brayson Hubbard into the game for experience and it's Jones combining with Jordan Renaud on second down to stop the Wisconsin ball carrier at the line of scrimmage impressively for the freshman.
23. Alabama's Backup Offense Gets a Drive
Ty Simpson gets his first run of the day and leads Alabama on an 11-play 32 yard drive eating up six minutes of clock. It's not leading the troops to a touchdown, but it's a good look from the backup quarterback. Simpson completed a few underneath passes to Caleb Odom and Rico Scott before succumbing to a sack to end the drive.
24. More Backups Close The Game.
Alabama works in Isaia Faga, Hunter Osborn, Justin Okoronkwo and Jeremiah Beaman into the game as there are just a few snaps remaining. Okoronkwo and Yhonzae Pierre impress with their physicality playing against older players.