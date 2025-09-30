A Look at Alabama Football's Most Impressive Stat
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— When Ty Simpson was named Alabama's starter at quarterback during fall camp, the very first reason offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb gave for why Simpson won the job was how well he was taking care of the football.
Through his first four starts, including two in hostile road environments, Simpson does not have a turnover. In fact, Alabama hasn't turned the ball over at all yet as a team. The Crimson Tide is one of three FBS teams (Temple and Connecticut) and the only Power Four team without a turnover so far this season.
"There’s a really, really tiny sliver in great quarterback play, and understanding when to be aggressive with the football and when to take care of the ball," Grubb said Monday. "That’s the whole thing and that’s what Ty is still working on. I think he’s doing a really good job. You’d rather work a guy back from that and have him make the aggressive throws and teach him those reads, versus a guy that turns the ball over. I know Ty has that aggression in him and has the ability to make those throws. I just think he’s operating at a really high level."
Ball security was a major issue for Alabama in 2024. The Crimson Tide was tied for 97th in the country with 21 turnovers lost and had several costly turnovers in each of its four losses. Through four games last season, Alabama had five turnovers (four fumbles and one interception.)
This is a stat that will eventually change for the Crimson Tide. It is basically impossible for a college football team to go throughout an entire season without turning the ball over one time, but that doesn't mean it isn't the goal. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said taking care of the football is something the coaching staff is very intentional with the team about.
"Repetitions in ball security circuit we do every single day," DeBoer said during Monday's press conference. "Showing our players, we showed clips during the bye week of other teams losing games in moments where just a little bit of the elbow not being tight enough to the rib cage, or even a player having it high and tight but it just not being tight enough. Locking the wrist. Technically doing the things on such a high level all the time. Being real truthful in all the times in practice or showing times in game where there's a time or two where those fundamental things aren't done perfect. It's being intentional.
"It's being intentional and running to the ball defensively to cause those turnovers too. It's effort. It's fundamental. I think our guys are really understanding you win or lose games because of those things. It's one of those things that was one our keys to victory, winning the turnover margin, and we did that.”
Alabama is currently tied for third in the nation with a plus seven turnover margin. The Tide defense has gathered in three interceptions and four fumble recoveries this season, including a big forced fumble against Georgia that led to a score.
Simpson did have a near interception on Alabama's first drive of the game against Georgia. On a first-and-10 play, the Tide quarterback rolled right out of the pocket on a designed play action play and threw back across his body with a pass intended for Isaiah Horton. The ball hit Georgia safety KJ Bolden in the hands, and Simpson was fortunate that the pass was not picked off.
Instead, the ball bounced off Bolden's right hand and fell harmlessly to the ground. Alabama went on to score on that drive to go up 7-0 early in the game with the first of Simpson's three total touchdowns. He finished the game 24-of-38 for 276 yards and two passing touchdowns with another on the ground.
Grubb feels like the mistake Simpson got away with helped the quarterback lock in for the rest of the night and lead his team to a road victory against a top-five team.
"I thought the boot, early on on the first drive, back to his right, Ty would tell you the same thing, it was the worst play he had all night," Grubb said. "And luckily it didn’t get in their hands. But for him, I thought that that actually dialed him in for the rest of the game. He was like ‘OK, I know what I’ve got to do.’ And he made all those plays, he made all the reads that he needed to and didn’t put the ball in jeopardy.”
Alabama will be facing a Vanderbilt defense this Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium that is top 10 nationally in turnovers forced with six fumble recoveries and three interceptions. The Commodores turned Alabama over twice last season on the way to a 40-35 upset victory, including a pick six that gave Vandy the early lead and a sack fumble in the fourth quarter that helped the Commodores go up by two scores late in the game.
Winning the turnover battle doesn't always directly determine who wins or loses a game, but it is often a huge indicator of success. Simpson was praised in preseason for his ability to protect the football and make smart decisions, and through a third of the regular season, it has translated over into games for the Crimson Tide.