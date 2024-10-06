Instant Analysis: Vanderbilt 40, No. 1 Alabama 35
NASHVILLE, Tenn.–– Despite being the home team, Vanderbilt fans made up a small fraction of the attendance at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday evening, but the Commodore crowd's voice was heard throughout, especially after quarterback Diego Pavia's first-down run iced the game over No. 1 Alabama 40-35.
Vanderbilt moved down the field quickly and with a clear purpose on the game's opening drive. The Commodores were planning on attacking Alabama from start to finish, and that they did as the Crimson Tide never held the lead. Yes, you read that correctly.
Additionally, Vanderbilt dominated Alabama in the time of possession by a score of 42:08 to 17:52. Simply put, the Tide defense could not get off the field, as the Commodores converted on a whopping 12-of-18 third-down attempts and never turned the ball over while Alabama gave it away twice, including an early pick-six.
Alabama was able to keep it close with its explosive play style, which has been a main theme for the first half of the season, but Vanderbilt's methodical and extremely consistent 5.6 yards per play outweighed the Crimson Tide's 8.6 in this category, despite the stat numerically being in Alabama's favor.
Alabama falls to 4-1 (1-1 SEC) and Vanderbilt (3-2, 1-1 SEC) picks up its first SEC win since 2022. The Crimson Tide will host South Carolina (3-2, 1-2 SEC) next Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ABC while the Commodores will travel to Kentucky (3-2, 1-2 SEC) on the same Oct. 12 date at 6:45 p.m. CT on SEC Network.