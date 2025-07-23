AJ McCarron Pleads Alabama Fans to be Patient With Ty Simpson
Alabama football is considered The Standard because of its 18 National Championships, 84 first-round draft picks, 30 SEC Championships and so many more accolades.
But it comes with a price. Crimson Tide fans have extremely high expectations for the program as they expect Alabama to win a National Championship every season. Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who won six titles with the Tide, has been adamant in the past about the fans' expectations and how it puts unneeded pressure on the players.
Alabama is set to have a new starting quarterback this season, with redshirt junior Ty Simpson all but officially being named the man for Week 1 against Florida State. Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron gave Crimson Tide fans some guidelines for Simpson during Wednesday's THE DYNASTY podcast.
"If there's one thing that Alabama fans lack, it's some patience," McCarron said. "So Ty has been there, this is his fourth year, but this is his first year to truly start. All three of your guys, this would be their first year to start. So either route you go, there's going to be bumps along the way.
"Ty's biggest hurdle is going to be managing as much as possible. Manage these bumps. Don't let these bumps get our car off course and we take another route. Let's hit the bump, we might have a little dent in the rim or a flat tire, let's hurry up, change it and get back on the same course. Don't allow these bumps to total the whole season out.
“So Bama fans need to understand this and have some patience with Ty. He’s a very smart kid, but you also don’t want to put this pressure on him that he has to be perfect and can’t make any mistakes, especially early in the season, and all of a sudden you wreck this kid’s confidence...I don't want this kid to lose his confidence off some tough games, throws or bad decisions."
In 2011, McCarron filled in for starting quarterback Greg McElroy, who went to the NFL Draft during the offseason. Two years before, Alabama won its first National Championship under Saban. The Tide hadn't won one since 1992, and this resurgence brought The Standard back.
"When you look at my first year when I first started, and this is how I'm looking at Ty for this year, we had a great defense in 2011, we had great running backs, let's lean on Trent [Richardson]. And when it got late in the year, and we're going into the National Championship or big-time games, [you tell yourself] 'OK, we know these teams are going to load the box. We know they're going to play more man-to-man coverage, now it's on you.'
"I still remember [offensive coordinator] Jim McElwain saying in those 34 days we had before we played LSU in the National Championship, he literally came to me and said 'Hey, this game is on you. We are going to throw it early and often and I need you to be successful.'"
McCarron explained that he was "ready for that moment because [he] had the whole year." He mentioned that there were numerous games that he needed to step up, including a third-down back-shoulder connection with wide receiver Marquis Maze. These moments helped him stay composed against LSU, as the Crimson Tide won 21-0 and he was named the game's offensive MVP.
“For Ty, he needs to make those moments count when he has them," McCarron said. "But you don't need every moment to be on him and you don't want the pressure to be on him at all times either. Let this kid grow organically and then at the end of the year, when you’re in the playoffs and you’re facing these tough games, now you can put more on his shoulders."