Alabama AD Greg Byrne Pitches for Crimson Tide to Make College Football Playoff
The College Football world has shifted focus on the inaugural 12-team Playoff as the 2024 regular season came to a close on Saturday.
In the four-team Playoff format that lasted for a decade, no two-loss program ever made the elite cut. One big question that's stemmed from the 12-team format is if a three-loss team can be in the same conversation as an undefeated, one-loss or two-loss program.
Alabama finished the regular season at 9-3, and it may be difficult for the Crimson Tide to be a part of the inaugural 12-team cut. Alabama has become the center of attention as a team that could challenge the three-loss obstacle due to its plethora of impressive wins this season.
On Monday evening, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to make his pitch for why his program meets the requirements to contend for what would be the Crimson Tide's 19th National Championship title.
"Here's a good look at the numbers/rankings for Alabama football," Byrne said. "Recognize there’s lots of chatter out there about 2 vs. 3 loss teams, however that is just one factor. When you look at the College Football Playoff Principles for its Selection Committee, the first bullet point on the list of considerations is strength of schedule. Not all schedules and conferences are created equal.
"We’ve worked diligently to add more challenging non-conference home-and-homes, which is good for college football, not to mention the week-in and week-out of the SEC and it being the toughest in the country."
Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne's Pitch
- No. 2 in opponent winning percentage (.674)
- No. 4 in ESPN FPI
- No. 4 in ESPN Efficiency Ratings (offense/defense/special teams)
- No. 10 in ESPN Strength of Record
- No. 17 in ESPN Strength of Schedule
- Three wins against teams currently ranked in the CFP Top 25 Poll
- Four wins against teams ranked or receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll at the time of the game
- Six of the eight FBS wins have come against bowl-eligible teams
- Won four of the last five games heading to the postseason
Byrne, who is a member of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee, is the second person involved with Alabama athletics to make his case to the CFP committee on Monday, as left guard and co-captain Tyler Booker also delivered his pitch this morning.
Alabama's schedule has certainly been one of the toughest among the other teams being considered to make the College Football Playoff, but the Tide has ranked wins over current No. 7 Georgia, No. 15 South Carolina and No. 21 Missouri. However, losses to current No. 8 Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma give the committee quite the head-scratcher.
We'll find out if Alabama's chances increase a bit during Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings show at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.