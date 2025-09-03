Alabama Adding On-Field Sponsorships to Bryant-Denny Stadium
Alabama will have a sponsorship logo on the field of Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday against the University of Louisiana Monroe, per the Sports Business Journal's Ben Portnoy.
UA confirmed the news this morning, announcing a significant partnership with the U.S. Navy's Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program to expand workforce development opportunities across Alabama and strengthen America's shipbuilding industrial base.
There will be a logo at each 25-yard line that says "Build Giants Alabama."
As part of the initiative Build Giants Alabama, Crimson Tide fans will notice the program's logo featured on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium during all home football games this fall, as well as in-venue messaging featuring former Alabama head football coach Nick Saban on the importance of the Build Giants Alabama initiative. The visibility highlights a larger effort to connect Alabama's statewide talent with a critical workforce development program for the state and the country.
"This partnership allows The University of Alabama to connect our students and communities with high-demand careers that serve both Alabama's economy and our nation's security," UA President Peter Mohler said in a press release. "Our role as the state's flagship institution helps create pathways that strengthen industries vital to our future. Build Giants Alabama provides opportunities for Alabama residents to prepare for meaningful careers while contributing to the defense of our nation."
The partnership directly supports the Navy's need for 25,000 new trades workers annually to build submarines, surface ships, and unmanned vessels. It complements Alabama workforce initiatives, including the Alabama Community College Maritime Training Program, which will train more than 1,400 workers in ship fitting, pipe fitting and welding.
"Partnering with the U.S. Navy's Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program creates a unique and impactful opportunity to support our state and our nation," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in the press release. "We're proud to team up with and shine a spotlight on the Build Giants Alabama initiative as it assembles its workforce in this vital industry for current and future generations."
Alabama will face Louisiana Monroe on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. CT for its home opener. The contest will also be broadcast on ABC. The Crimson Tide was upset by Florida State last week and head coach Kalen DeBoer and company aim for a strong rebound.
Alabama leads the all-time series with the Warhawks 3-1, with the first matchup occurring on Sept. 16, 2006. The Crimson Tide has beaten ULM by a combined score of 97-7 in its last two meetings, but fans won't hesitate to look back at the program's 2007 matchup, where the Warhawks left Tuscaloosa 21-14 victors.