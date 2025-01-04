Alabama Adds Former Ball State Offensive Lineman From Transfer Portal
In a day that's featured three outgoing transfers from the Alabama football team, the Crimson Tide added former Ball State offensive lineman Arkel Anugwom on Friday evening, per On3's Andrew Bone.
Anugwom also broke the news himself with the photos and videos he took from his recent visit to Tuscaloosa.
The redshirt sophomore will have three years of eligibility remaining. Standing at 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds Anugwom would be tied for the second-tallest on the current roster and would also be in the top-10 for the heaviest player.
The 6-foot-6, 325-pounder enrolled at Ball State in 2023 but entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9, 2024. Prior to playing football at Antioch High School in Antioch, Tenn., Anugwom moved from Nigeria before his senior year.
Anugwom becomes the eighth incoming Tide transfer, as he joins former Cal long snapper David Bird, former Florida defensive lineman Kelby Collins, former Utah cornerback Cam Calhoun, former Texas A&M offensive lineman Kam Dewberry, former Miami wide receiver Isaiah Horton and former Colorado linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green and former Colorado School of Mines punter Blake Doud.
In addition to Anugwom and Dewberry, Alabama also signed numerous offensive linemen to its 2025 class: five-star Michael Carroll, four-star Jackson Lloyd, four-star Micah DeBose and three-star Mal Waldrep. Five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood is also committed to the Crimson Tide, but he hasn't signed his national letter of intent yet.
Alabama has lost two offensive linemen two the transfer portal thus far in Naquil Betrand and Miles McVay.