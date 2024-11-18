Bama Central

2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going

An elaborate look at which players and coaches will be on their way in, and way out of Tuscaloosa at the end of the 2024 college football season.

Christopher Walsh

In this story:

The end of the regular season in college football means the beginning of the long offseason, with players and coaches coming and going and each roster experiencing a massive reset due to everything from players running out of eligibility to the NCAA transfer portal.

Keeping with all the changes isn't easy for anyone, so here's your cheat sheet for the Alabama Crimson Tide, which will be regularly updated.

Some of the key dates and deadlines are as follows:

  • Early Signing Day: Dec. 4, moved up three weeks. The regular signing day is Feb. 5, 2025.
  • Transfer portal: The NCAA Division I Council reduced the transfer portal windows from 45 to 30 days. The winter portal opens Dec. 9, and closes Dec. 28. The spring portal will be open April 16-25.
  • 2025 NFL Draft: A soft deadline of Jan. 6 is for players who have already finished their seasons. The hard deadline Jan. 15. Players in the National Championship Game can petition for special eligibility for Jan. 24. They have until Jan. 27 to revoke their names. The deadline to opt out of the 2025 draft is Feb. 7. The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will take place Feb. 24-March 3 in Indianapolis. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisc., April 24-26, em

Transfer Portal (Arrivals)

None yet

Transfer Portal (Departures)

Jehiem Oatis, defensive tackle

Declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft

None yet

Top NFL Prospects

Germie Bernard, WR
Parker Brailsford, C
Tyler Booker, G
Jihaad Campbell, LB
CJ Dippre, TE
Domani Jackson, CB
Keanu Koht, LB (suspended)
Deontae Lawson, LB
Jalen Milroe, QB
Malachi Moore, S
LT Overton, DE
Damon Payne Jr.
Jaeden Roberts, G
Que Robinson, LB (elbow)
Keon Sabb, S
Tim Smith, DL

All-Star Games/Out of Eligibility

Senior Bowl Watch List
At Mobile, Ala., Sat, Feb 1, 2025
Tim Smith, DL
Keon Sabb, DB
Qua Robinson, LB
Jaeden Roberts, G
Damon Payne Jr., DL

Coaches (Arriving)

None yet

Coaches (Departing)

None yet

Christopher Walsh
