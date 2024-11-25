Alabama Coaches Discuss Unsuccessful In-Game Adjustments Against Oklahoma
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— There's no need to sugarcoat that Alabama's offense was silenced by Oklahoma's defense during Saturday night's 24-3 loss on the road.
The three points were the fewest for the Crimson Tide since 2004 in a 24-3 loss to South Carolina. Additionally, Alabama's 234 total yards were its lowest since a 14-13 victory over Arkansas in 2014, when the Tide recorded just 227 total yards.
Like every game, regardless of the score, both teams make adjustments in the middle of the matchup based on what they see from the opponent. The Oklahoma loss was no different, however these alterations simply did not work.
"Well Saturday was not good enough, right? That's a fair assessment," Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said during Monday's press conference. "None of us did a good enough job to put our team in a position to win. That certainly starts with me and we need to do a better job."
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe really struggled against the Sooners, as he completed 11-of-26 pass attempts for 164 yards and three interceptions, including a pick-six. Despite taking just one sack, he often faced pressure and the tight coverage by Oklahoma's defensive backs provided very small windows to throw into.
Milroe, perhaps the most renowned dual-threat in America, especially over the past few weeks, was stuffed by the Sooners' run support as they clearly built the game plan around keeping him in front of them as he logged 15 carries for just seven yards. Crimson Tide running backs Jam Miller and Justice Haynes were also held in check as the two of them plus Milroe combined for 30 rushing yards on 30 attempts.
Alabama's offense has been able to create a ton of noise throughout this season via explosive plays. But the Sooners' stifling stops eliminated that from the Crimson Tide's game plan early and often, completely taking over the momentum aspect.
"I think the very end of the game was different [adjustments] just because of the nature the score was," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said during Monday's press conference. "I felt like offensively, a lot of it was sticking to the plan. I think our plan was good, we just didn't get a chance to get into the offense enough to create the explosives, the things that come off of plays that you're not setting up because you will go to the explosive opportunities whenever they're there.
"But it just didn't develop. There wasn't a rhythm and you've got to find those plays that will get you into a rhythm. That's your base offense. A lot of times it's execution and that's on everyone, not just a particular group."
The Alabama defense had an extremely difficult time stopping the QB run and just the run game in general in the first half, as the Sooners amassed a jaw-dropping 205 yards on the ground. Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was able to slow it down in the second half a bit, but the momentum was already fully on Oklahoma's side early in the third quarter.
"I thought when you deal with a one-plus style offense, it's going to [create in-game adjustments], now they have the quarterback as an element to the run game," Wommack said. "Normally, when you can say 'Hey, we have somebody who's a post player, somebody outside covering,' you're kind of taking away some of the layers of the defense because you need that extra number in the run fit. So what that does is, it puts you in a position that everybody has to make those one-on-one tackles.
"There's maybe not quite as much overlap as a traditional quarterback handing the ball off. Those were really some of the issues that we had. Whether the quarterback kept the ball and ran it for a couple of explosive plays that we gave up, or some of the other runs were the ability for the quarterback to keep the ball, now kept us light in the box on the front side when he handed the ball off to the running back."
Alabama is aiming to return to its explosive style of offense while limiting big gains on defense in its final game of the regular season as the Tide will host Auburn in the 89th Iron Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.