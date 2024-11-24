How to Watch: Auburn at No. 13 Alabama Football
It seems like every year the Iron Bowl holds a ton of stakes for at least one team. But ahead of its 89th rendition, this timeless rivalry between Alabama and Auburn is a bit different than most other meetings.
Auburn has struggled throughout the season as its 5-6 record includes a 2-5 performance in the SEC. However, the Tigers earned their fifth win of the season on Saturday night over then-No. 15 Texas A&M in triple overtime, ending the Aggies' College Football Playoff hopes. A victory in this year's Iron Bowl, which will be played at Alabama, will grant Auburn bowl eligibility.
Speaking of the College Football Playoff, the then-No. 7-ranked Crimson Tide all but eliminated itself from the inaugural 12-team format after falling to Oklahoma 24-3 on the road. This loss not only slid the Tide down to the No. 13 spot in the AP Poll on Sunday, but it also eliminated Alabama from a spot in the SEC Championship.
Alabama is aiming to end the season on a strong note at home against its renowned rival next Saturday afternoon as it strives for a prominent bowl game.
How to Watch: No. 10 Alabama at Oklahoma
Who: Alabama (8-3, 4-3 SEC) vs. Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC)
When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: ABC/ESPN+
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts).
Series: Alabama leads 50-37-1 with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 22, 1893.
Last meeting: One of the best Iron Bowls in recent memory took place in 2023. After trailing 24-20 for much of the fourth quarter, Auburn muffed a punt to give Alabama the ball back. Alabama moved the ball down to first-and-goal, but a bad snap put the Crimson Tide way behind the chains. Then, on fourth-down from the 31-yard-line, quarterback Jalen Milroe connected with wide receiver Isaiah Bond in the back left of the end zone for the Alabama touchdown to put the Tide up 27-24 with 32 seconds left to eventually get the win.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide fell to Oklahoma 24-3 on the road. In its first two losses of the season, Alabama's offense shined against Vanderbilt but the defense struggled, while it was the other way around for the most part against Tennessee. However, both units were a stoppable force and movable object against the Sooners as the offense logged an easily season-low 234 total yards and the defense allowed a season-high 257 rushing yards––a heavy majority of which coming in the first half to give Oklahoma an early jolt of momentum
Last time out, Auburn: While Alabama suffered perhaps its worst loss of the season against Oklahoma, the Tigers achieved their best victory of the season, upsetting then-No. 15 Texas A&M 43-41 in a triple overtime thriller at Jordan-Hare. Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter led the way with 130 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries. Freshman wide receiver Cam Coleman also stood out after recording seven receptions for 128 yards and two scores. Despite an up-and-down season, quarterback Payton Thorne remained composed in one of the biggest games of the season, totaling 301 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.