Ryan Grubb's Initial Thoughts on Alabama's 'Pretty Even' Quarterback Battle

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's 2026 quarterback battle is officially underway.

This time, it's a contest between redshirt junior Austin Mack and redshirt freshman Keelon Russell. The Crimson Tide kicked off its spring practice window earlier this week, and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb likes what he's seen from the competition.

"They're doing really good," Grubb said on Thursday. "I thought the first two practices were awesome. Today, there was a little bit of a regression, but heavier installs, so there's things we've had to work through. But they're both doing awesome. Competitive. You've got the right spirit in the room. They're attacking all the preparation and they're doing a really good job.

Mack and Russell will be the sole gladiators in this battle, as it's extremely unlikely that incoming freshmen Jett Thomalla and Tayden Kaawa will be considered for the QB1 spot. So, what does he want to see from them over the next couple of months that will help his and head coach Kalen DeBoer's decision?

"Control the offense and take care of the football," Grubb said. "I think that's the first thing. The locker room piece has to build, both of those guys have to build their leadership. But just being able to control the offense, take care of the ball and just run the system."

Their play styles are likely a factor in the ultimate decision, and Grubb went into detail about what each of them bring to the table.

"Obviously, Keelon is a really, really good athlete," Grubb said. So, I think his feet probably come into play. I think you saw in the Rose Bowl, Austin could run a bit. He had a scramble touchdown during the season as well, so it's not like Austin can't run, but there's a piece of athleticism with Keelon that's different than some guys.

"As far as arm talent, they're both supremely talented as far as pushing the ball downfield. There's not going to be a throw that I have in the game plan that one can do but not the other. Both have quick releases, accuracy is something they're both working on, but very similar guys. I don't think other than Keelon's feet there's a massive difference other than size."

While both Mack and Russell held their own against Ty Simpson before the 2025 season started, DeBoer and Grubb both mentioned multiple times that Mack had more of a "command" of the huddle than Russell, who was a true freshman at the time.

Mack was Simpson's primary backup during the season, and after the starter "cracked" his rib late in the first half of the Rose Bowl loss to Indiana, the QB2 subbed in and completed 11 of 16 pass attempts for 103 yards and led the Tide to its first and only points of the day via a field goal by Conor Talty.

So, how does experience play a role in the quarterback battle?

"It's important," Grubb said. "Obviously, Austin is in his third year in the system, so you'd think just as far as ease of being able to run and have control, that should be advantage Austin. But I would say Keelon's extremely intelligent and that's not been an issue, it's not an eliminating factor for him.

"But at the end of the day, it's about who has the most production. Who is the best guy on the field taking care of the football, going down the field, scoring touchdowns? Both of those guys are very capable leaders, so I think it's pretty even.

"But I mean, certainly the guy that has the ease of being able to run that, especially with so many younger faces around them, they have to make everyone right around them."

