Alabama Counting on Development Along Unsettled Offensive Line

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football’s offensive line enters the 2026 season as one of the roster’s biggest question marks. The unit will have four new starters in the fall, with a room full of talented but unproven players vying for those spots.

The anchor of the group is Michael Carroll, the one returning starter, who was named a Freshman All-American at right tackle in 2025.

"Michael is so diverse," head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "He can play guard and tackle, and it's been great. We're allowing him to see what he does best, but also get some reps up. We need tackles. Mike's gonna be one of our three to four, three main tackles, no matter what."

Carroll will likely end up back at right tackle, where he boasts the potential to one day be a first-round NFL Draft pick. With the polish of a full offseason, the sophomore could be one of the best linemen in the country next season. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb named Jackson Lloyd the starting left tackle two weeks ago, but he is still competing with Mississippi State transfer Jayvin James for the role.

James started all 12 games for the Bulldogs in 2025, proving to be a competent SEC starting left tackle. There is reason to believe that, within Alabama’s system, the former three-star recruit could reach another level as a redshirt junior.

"He's pretty solid in pass pro. He can get better in the run game. He's just getting used to our offensive style and things like that. He has started to pick things up and be consistent. That's what you're looking for right now. You just don't want the highs and lows, and just missed assignments that didn't come out of nowhere. And all of a sudden, the quarterback's caught, surprised in the backfield, with a guy in his face.

"So it starts with that, making sure the communication from the center on out is there, and Jayvin has done a nice job getting that started... Now we need to see him keep taking the next steps and become a dominant player for us."

While James is pushing for a role, Lloyd is the projected starter for a reason. The 6-foot-7, 317-pound redshirt freshman was On3's No. 20 recruit in the 2025 cycle, and, after a year learning from Kadyn Proctor, appears primed for a career as the next dominant Alabama left tackle. Despite Grubb's comment that "there is no position battle," DeBoer is emphasizing that Lloyd cannot afford to play with any less urgency.

"You'd better not get comfortable," DeBoer said. "You'd better keep the pedal down, because the next guys are coming. And that's the neat thing with having so many new faces. As you're seeing in practice, the competitiveness is happening."

The interior brings even more uncertainty. Cal Poly transfer Racin Delgatty has been penciled in at center, but both guard spots remain open, with multiple transfers competing for roles. Michigan transfers Ty Haywood and Kaden Strayhorn have both adjusted quickly, and Texas' Nick Brooks is a physically imposing former four-star.

There are also two returners in William Sanders, who is out all spring with an injury, and Mal Waldrep, who is back on the field after being out down the stretch of last season.

"Mal Waldrep has been in with the twos, rotated with the ones," DeBoer said. "It's good to see him. You just feel like he's really picking up every single day, gaining more and more confidence in each and every practice."

Despite the talent in the room, the reality remains that Alabama is counting on a group with limited experience to develop quickly.

"We need them to make big strides, because they don't have a lot of snaps under their belt. We're counting on them to be in the mix and be competitive," DeBoer said. "You can see they have it in them, it's what we hope for. But they're still past learning the system, but the timing and just being comfortable out there, you can see they're still working."

How quickly that development comes could ultimately determine the ceiling of Alabama’s offense in 2026.

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