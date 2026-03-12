Michigan Transfers Competing for Roles on Alabama's Reworked Offensive Line

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's offensive line has a new look this spring, with four projected new starters and a new position coach in Adrian Klemm. The Crimson Tide added six linemen this winter in the transfer portal. Two of the most intriguing additions are former Michigan linemen Kaden Strayhorn and Ty Haywood, both of whom are competing for starting roles as Alabama rebuilds the unit.

A four-star recruit in the 2025 cycle, Strayhorn redshirted last season with the Wolverines, making his lone start of the year at guard in Michigan's Citrus Bowl loss to Texas.

"He was playing guard, which was a little out of position for him," Grubb said of Strayhorn's performance. "He's probably a more natural center, but he didn't look overwhelmed for a young player, and that was something we felt good about. He's big, but he's not like a big, long 6-foot-5 guard. So just to see him be able to hold his own ground in that was something that really stood out."

At 6-foot-2, 313 pounds, Strayhorn should have no problem holding up physically at guard. Strayhorn appears to be firmly in the mix to start on the right side, where he would be playing next to his former IMG Academy teammate Michael Carroll.

"He's come in here, and he's had a great attitude," Carroll said. "He's working really hard, so I'm proud of him."

Haywood was a five-star in the same recruiting class and appeared in three games before redshirting last season. Alabama was involved pretty heavily in his high school recruitment, and he instantly became one of the team's top targets upon the announcement that he was entering the transfer portal.

"He was recruited here prior to me being here, and we had a lot of interest back then," Grubb said. "He had a little bit of film at the end of some games where he showed some position flex where he could play guard or tackle."

Haywood is one of the most athletically gifted linemen on the roster and is another piece with clear position flex. With Grubb announcing that Jackson Lloyd and Carroll would be the starters at tackle, Haywood is getting reps inside as Alabama begins the process of trying to find its interior starters.

"We're trying to figure out a spot where we can get them off the ground, get them feeling good," Grubb said. "Ty started out with a little bit of tackle, we've moved him inside to play some guard. He's looked fine at both, honestly. He's so young that we've just got to keep working with him."

