Meet the Alabama Target Who Just Ran a 4.32-Second 40-Yard Dash

Alabama has produced some of the most talented running backs in college football history. Names like Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry and Najee Harris spark memories for any Alabama fan over the last couple of decades.

But last year, Alabama looked almost unrecognizable with its rushing offense, as it finished 125th in the country and was at the bottom of the SEC. Head coach Kalen DeBoer is looking to change that, and it starts with bringing in the right players.

After landing five-star EJ Crowell in the 2026 cycle, Alabama continues to target some of the nation’s standout running back prospects in the 2027 recruiting class. This includes Tai Phillips, who recently turned heads after running a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the Under Armour All-American camp in Charlotte, North Carolina.

To put that into perspective, as a current junior in high school, he would have been tied for the sixth-fastest player at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine. He ran faster than the third overall pick and first running back taken, Jeremiyah Love, who ran a 4.37. Other notable NFL players who are known for their elite speed that Phillips has a faster 40-time than are D.K. Metcalf (4.33), Malik Nabers (4.35), former Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle (4.37) and many others.

More about Phillips and his recruitment

Tai Phillips, Cape Fear running back, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder is a consensus three-star running back from Irmo High School in South Carolina. He is ranked as the No. 47 running back in the class. He is being targeted by Alabama, Virginia Tech, UNC and N.C. State.

Phillips has two upcoming official visits to Virginia Tech on May 29 and Alabama on June 12. James Franklin has done an excellent job at recruiting since he took over with the Hokies, and he is not shying away from a little recruiting competition with Alabama. Phillips visited UNC on their junior day a few months ago.

He visited Tuscaloosa back in early April for a spring practice, and it must have gone well, as he scheduled his official visit less than a week later.

His Hudl tape looks straight out of a video game. Once he accelerates in the open field, he is impossible to stop.

The running back averaged over 130 yards per game and almost two touchdowns per game last season while playing in North Carolina for Cape Fear High School (before he transferred to Irmo). The Colts went 10-2, going 5-0 in region play last season as Phillips played a big part in the success. Now at Irmo, he will look to continue his success during his senior season.

Phillips' commitment date is unknown at this time, however, should he choose the Crimson Tide, he would join the following members of the 2027 class:

It's worth mentioning that Alabama already has a 2028 commit in consensus 3-star quarterback Charles Scott Jr.

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