Alabama DBs Coach Maurice Linguist: 'Proper Preparation Leads to Game Day Execution'
When the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs came into Bryant-Denny Stadium last Saturday night their offensive game plan was clear, target Alabama freshman cornerback Zabien Brown. That's exactly what the Bulldogs did, throwing at the freshman from their opening possession to their last. The strategy certainly helped Georgia get back into the game but the Bulldogs went to the well one too many times as Brown rose up and made the game-sealing interception.
"For a guy like Zabien Brown, who — they took shots at him from the second play on, and really, he navigated that really well," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. "Honestly, a lot of the downfield throws, I thought we did a really nice job the majority of the night. But when you have, I think they had 22 or 23 of them, they’re going to connect on some, and they did against him in the second half."
"For him to stay locked into those moments and not be overwhelmed by the adversity — it won us the football game, ultimately, but the confidence he’ll be able to draw upon for the rest of his career, the confidence we’ll be able to build off of, his teammates knowing he can stay in the fight and find a way to win, that’s something — I told the defense, nobody in that room will forget that moment. Certainly, this season, we need to rely on that when adversity comes, which it most certainly will."
Brown had been picked on by Georgia quarterback Carson Beck nine times entering the final Bulldog snap. Beck connected with various receivers five times for 73 yards and a touchdown making throwing his way a high-percentage option in the Bulldog minds. Instead, Brown stayed in the fight to the final snap, played off-coverage with his eyes in the backfield and ultimately sealed Alabama's victory with an interception on Beck's 10th pass in his direction.
Alabama defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist met Brown on the field after the game and the pair met for a long embrace. Linguist explained on Wednesday what that moment ment to him.
“You love to see when a guy puts in the work throughout the week and really earns the right to go into a game with confidence and then let that confidence really be gained by game day execution," Linguist said. "There’s being proud of him just from the standpoint of - we talked about Zabien months ago about his process and the work that he puts in throughout the week. we fully expected to play well and do a lot of good things and it's for the sole purpose because I thought the guys prepared the right way throughout the week and so it’s just a reminder and really just being proud of him and showing that hard work always pays off and the proper preparation leads to game day execution.”
Brown has been commended at every turn since his arrival in Tuscaloosa last December and its shown on the field this fall. Through four games he's tallied eight tackles with two passes broken up and a fumble recovery along with the game-sealing interception against Georgia.