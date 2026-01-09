Alabama Women's Basketball Notches Top-10 Win Against Kentucky: Roll Call

Jessica Timmons scored 24 points, Diana Collins added 16, and Alabama rallied to beat No. 6 Kentucky 64-51 on Thursday night at Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson Tide (16-1, 2-1 SEC) earned the highest-ranked regular-season win of Kristy Curry’s tenure and its most notable victory against a top-10 opponent since 1997. Alabama forced 20 Kentucky turnovers and converted them into 21 points, including 10 takeaways in the first half.

Playing without injured forward Teonni Key, Kentucky was outscored 26-12 in the paint and narrowly lost the rebounding battle 40-38 despite entering the night with a league-best +11.4 rebound margin. Alabama held Kentucky to 31% shooting, limiting Clara Strack and Morgan to 18 combined points. Cody left the game late in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury and did not return.

Alabama travels to Missouri on Monday and will be watching the AP Poll release next week after a season-propelling win.

Thursday’s Results

Swimming and diving at Tennessee Diving Invitational: 1m Dive — 3rd | Nigel Chambers – 279.70, 7th | Melina Michaelides – 251.70, 10th | Colten Cryer – 230.80; 3m Dive — 10th | Nigel Chambers – 311.15, 11th | Melina Michaelides – 304.95, 12th | Colten Cryer – 291.35

This Weekend’s Schedule:

Friday, January 9

Swimming and diving at Tennessee Diving Invitational (Knoxville, Tenn.) — 10 a.m. CT, TV: SEC Network+

Women’s Gymnastics at Clemson (Clemson, S.C.) — 6 p.m. CT, TV: ACC Network Extra

Saturday, January 10

Swimming and diving vs. Georgia Tech (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) — 2 p.m. CT, TV: SEC Network+

Men’s Basketball vs. Texas (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) — 7 p.m. CT, TV: ESPN

Did You Notice?

Brandon Miller was ejected Thursday against Indiana after drawing two technical fouls, finishing with six points, four rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes before departing.

Brandon Miller was just ejected after getting a second technical foul... pic.twitter.com/TOKpzK1wlo — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) January 9, 2026

Jaden Shackelford scored a game-high 31 points and added six rebounds to lead the Valley Suns to a 124-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday.

Alabama Women’s Golf signee Charlotte Naughton won the Junior Orange Bowl International Championship by seven strokes.

Congrats to Alabama signee Charlotte Naughton on winning the Junior Orange Bowl International Championship by 7 strokes! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/vdXvpLCRYw — Alabama Women's Golf (@AlabamaWGolf) January 8, 2026

The Portland Thorns signed Alabama sophomore forward Maddie Padelski to an NWSL contract through 2027, the team announced Thursday.

ATP Bengaluru Open

Doubles Quarterfinal:

Saketh Myneni / A Kalyanpur lost to 3-seed Reymond / Sanchez 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8). — Alabama Pro Updates (@bamaprobackup) January 8, 2026

Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors for December/January after going 12-for-12 on field goals (three from 50-plus yards) and extra points.

.@WillReichard has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month 🙌



📰: https://t.co/3VP7DisCLR pic.twitter.com/O8Q5V6Dv9d — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 8, 2026

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 9, 1934: Bart Starr was born in Montgomery, Ala.

January 9, 1946: Dennis Homan was born in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

January 9, 1987: Center Wes Neighbors was the recipient of the 1986 Jacobs Trophy, given annually to the best blocker in the SEC. Neighbors, who started 47 of 48 games during his career, is the son of Billy Neighbors, winner of the award back in 1961.

January 9, 2012: No. 2 Alabama blew out top-ranked LSU in the BCS Championship Game, 21-0. Not only did the Crimson Tide avenge a 9-6 overtime loss in the Game of the Century, but it beat its SEC rival in its back yard of New Orleans. After Alabama made five field goals, Trent Richardson scored the only touchdown in either game, on a 34-yard carry. LSU didn't cross midfield until there were 8 minutes left in the game and the Tigers finished with just 92 yards and five first downs.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"They are unbelievable. That defense is as good as any defense I've ever seen. They rush the passer, they have awesome linebackers and they're great in coverage. They really don't have any weaknesses. They have to be as good as any defense ever.” – Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones about the 2011 Crimson Tide defense

