Alabama Defense Showing Patterns of Struggling with Mobile Quarterbacks
TUSCALOOSA, Ala - Year two under head coach Kalen DeBoer saw Alabama stumble out of the gates, losing 31-17 to Florida State. The Crimson Tide allowed 230 yards on the ground as the Seminoles committed to physicality and called 49 rushing plays, controlling the clock the game tempo and the momentum throughout the day.
Quarterback Tommy Castellanos was at the center of the Florida State plan on Saturday, backing up his summer trash talk with 230 all-purpose yards and a touchdown, perpetuating the narrative that Alabama struggles defending mobile quarterbacks.
"Yeah, I think there’s a pattern right now of when teams are moving laterally in the one-plus quarterback system," Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. "We saw it against Vanderbilt last year, we saw it in the first half against Oklahoma and then it showed up this week. I thought those are things that you have to look at and you’ve got to we had a good week of preparation, but we weren’t able to execute well enough on game day, so schematically what do I need to do to make sure I give our players the best chance to be successful based upon the body of work that we’ve put on the field. So we’re looking to address those issues."
Quarterback Rushing Totals in Alabama Losses in Kalen DeBoer Era
2024 - Vanderbilt - Diego Pavia - 20 carries, 56 yards
2024 - Tennessee - Nico Iamaleava - 9 carries, 44 yards
2024 - Oklahoma - Jackson Arnold - 25 carries, 131 yards
2024 - Michigan - Davis Warren/Alex Orji - 6 carries, -5 yards
2025 - Florida State - Tommy Castellanos - 16 carries, 78 yards, 1 TD
The Crimson Tide dropped four games in 2024, with three losses coming to athletic quarterbacks who hurt them on the ground. Castellanos picked up where Diego Pavia, Nico Iamaleava and Jackson Arnold left off by taking 16 carries for 78 yards and a score to keep the Alabama defense off balance.
Wommack and his staff will have to solve the pattern quickly as several Alabama opponents feature a mobile quarterback. Georgia's Gunnar Stockton took 10 carries for 73 yards and a score, Pavia rushed for 44 yards in Vanderbilt's season opener, LaNorris Sellers showed his prowess with a rushing touchdown while Auburn's Jackson Arnold rushed for 136 yards and two scores.
Alabama's defense must get heavier in the box against the run and more physical at the point of attack in order to disrupt and deter opponents from taking advantage of the pattern the remainder of the year.