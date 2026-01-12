Returner that Alabama OL Coach Sees as 'Huge Part' of Team's Future

The doors to the transfer portal are still swinging open and close all around college football, and Alabama still has several needs that need to be met, especially on the offensive line. Kalen DeBoer will be replacing four of the five starting offensive line spots heading into the 2026 season.

One returning player on that offensive line did not record any starts in 2025, but did receive significant playing time in big games and moments. Rising redshirt sophomore William Sanders played in all 16 games for the Crimson Tide last season, with offensive snaps in 10 of those games.

"With the rotation and everything we’ve had this year, I’ve been more than blessed to not only play but also see the guys in my position play as well," Sanders told BamaCentral at Rose Bowl media day back on Dec. 30. "I feel like, when it’s my opportunity to go in, I try to maximize every opportunity. I try to make sure I make the best of it to put myself in a good position not only for the game, but for next year."

According to Pro Football Focus, Sanders played over 180 snaps on offensive with a season-high of 35 in Alabama's win over Vanderbilt. He allowed four pressures and no sacks over 125 pass-blocking snaps according to PFF. Three of those pressures came in the regular-season game against Georgia, which was his first significant playing time against an SEC opponent.

"Honestly, I never really thought that I’d be part of the rotation until maybe like the Georgia game, the first time we played Georgia," Sanders said. "It was just kind of crazy getting put in the game in what I see as such a big stage, but it was also a blessing. I feel like there’s no small roles on the team. Everybody has their job to do, so this was just a new role, new job that I had to step into, and I had to get acclimated to.”

Sanders appeared in just two games during his true freshman season in 2024. Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic said Sanders' practice habits signified to the coaching staff that he was ready for a bigger role in 2025.

"When he had opportunities, he took advantage of it," Kapilovic said. "When you go back to like fall camp, and just some of the stuff he did against our defense was really impressive. And then we started getting him into some games and seeing him just show those flashes of a guy that we think he can be. And he earned the trust from that."

Heading into the 2026 season, Sanders is one of the only returning offensive lineman with a lot of reps in SEC play besides right tackle Michael Carroll. Starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor and center Parker Brailsford declared for the NFL draft. Starting right guard Willkin Formby transferred to Texas A&M, and Alabama's other players in the heavy rotation at guard including Jaeden Roberts, Geno VanDeMark and Kam Dewberry are all out of eligibility.

Sanders' size at 6-3, 308 pounds allows the versatility to play different positions along the interior of the offensive line. Kapilovic said Sanders has grown "exponentially" since arriving at Alabama.

"Like physically, his development— strength, speed, power," Kapilovic said. "And then obviously mentally in the football world, he’s played a lot of different roles for us. He can play both guard spots. He can play center. We’ve lined him up in the backfield to block in certain situations. He’s been a valuable piece, and I really see him being a huge part of our future. No question."

Playing for the Crimson Tide is all the more special for Sanders, who grew up a half hour away from the Alabama campus and played his high school football at Brookwood High School in Tuscaloosa County.

"It’s crazy," Sanders said. "Growing up in Tuscaloosa County, the stadium and campus 30 minutes down the road, it’s surreal. It’s like a dream come true. My dad raised me as a huge Alabama fan. Seeing his emotions, my family’s emotions, my sister, the first Walk of Champions I ever did.”

Sanders has seen his role elevated his prior two seasons with the Crimson Tide and will likely move into a bigger role as a starter next season.

Read more on BamaCentral: