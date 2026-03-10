Alabama Defensive Back Practicing After 2025 Suspension

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. has been participating in spring practice after serving a lengthy suspension during the 2025 season.

Kirkpatrick was put under investigation by the University of Alabama on Nov. 2, 2025, after being charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of attempting to elude and speeding. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Nov. 3 that "we need to indefinitely suspend [Kirkpatrick] at this time," and he never played during the remainder of last season, including the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff.

But as previously stated, Kirkpatrick is back during the spring practice window ahead of his junior year.

"Yeah, he had consequences for what he did and the things he's gone through," DeBoer said during Tuesday's press conference. "There's still pieces to that that he's taking care of when it comes to those consequences with the team. Missed a lot of the season last year to be able to get back to the spot where he is on the football field.

"He met those requirements and has a great attitude about him. He loves ball. He's got to build the trust up with his teammates out there every day. He'll do the things not just on the field, but off it as well to meet the standard our program expects."

Kirkpatrick is an Alabama legacy. He is the son of the former All-American and NFL standout Dre Kirkpatrick Sr. The former first-round NFL Draft pick played at UA from 2009-11, helping the Crimson Tide to its first two National Championship victories of the Nick Saban era. Kirkpatrick Sr. played in the NFL for 10 years, including eight with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kirkpatrick Jr. appeared in all of Alabama's first eight games of last season before his suspension, totaling nine tackles. He recorded a tackle for loss and forced a fumble during the Crimson Tide's 73-0 win over Louisiana Monroe in Week 2. The then-sophomore was also ejected during that game for targeting.

Kirkpatrick Jr. made an impact for Alabama on special teams in 2024, as he played in all 13 games, recording three total tackles.

The former 2024 3-star safety out of Gadsden City High School was considered the No. 75 overall prospect in the state of Alabama at the time of his commitment on Aug. 18, 2023. He was offered a scholarship by UA on July 25, 2023 after a strong camp performance. Kirkpatrick Jr. chose Alabama over Missouri, Auburn and Arkansas.

