Alabama Defensive Coordinator Has Connections with LSU's Interim Coaches
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— LSU will be led by a new head coach and offensive coordinator when the Tigers roll into Bryant-Denny Stadium this weekend to face No. 4 Alabama. Head coach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan were both fired after LSU's home loss to Texas A&M.
Former associate head coach Frank Wilson is stepping into the interim head coach role, and former tight ends coach Alex Atkins was named the interim offensive coordinator. Alabama defensive coordinator has a deep history with both coaches.
"Frank was my position coach in college," Wommack said during his Monday press conference. "I love Frank. I mean, he was a very influential, impactful coach. I think he's very intentional with his players. He's intentional in the recruiting process. I think I'm a better football coach and player because of my time with Frank Wilson. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him. I can't think of a better person to step in at LSU, in a place that cares deeply for that program and that state, and what this means to him.
“He'll have that team ready to go. They will be motivated, they'll be ready. They'll be well prepared. And so certainly I have great appreciation for him, personally, and obviously, he’ll have that team ready. Always neat to see people that, along the line, you know of your path and career, have great success. And certainly Frank is one of those.”
Wilson was the running backs coach at Southern Miss in 2008 when Wommack played for the Golden Eagles.
While Wommack and Atkins have never worked together on the same staff, their ties go back to the same man that hired both of them for their first collegiate coaching jobs.
"I've known Alex for a long time," Wommack said. "Alex was at UT Martin under Jason Simpson, Ty's dad, right before I was there at UT Martin, and he's had a great career. Very well-respected offensive line coach and an offensive mind. You look at some of the things they have done over the years in the run game and very balanced offensively where he's been as well.
"In a situation like they're in right now, to have someone that they can go to, like Alex, is a great luxury for them."
LSU's offense has underperformed this season relative to preseason expectations with an NFL- caliber quarterback in Garrett Nussmeier and skill players that were heavily-invested in from the transfer portal. The Tigers are 83rd in the country in scoring offense this season at 25.8 points per game. LSU has not scored more than 25 points in a game against a Power Four opponents this season.
Wommack said he and his defensive staff will have to anticipate new wrinkles that Atkins could put in the offense and adjust to the ones they cannot anticipate when the Tigers face off with the Crimson Tide inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.