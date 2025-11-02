How to Watch Alabama Football's Return from Bye Week Against LSU
Alabama football has only lost two home games against LSU since the calendar flipped to 2010, and on Saturday, the Tigers will be bringing a revamped coaching staff into Bryant-Denny Stadium. Interim head coach Frank Wilson will be leading LSU in his first game with the reins.
Both teams had a bye this weekend. Last Sunday, LSU dismissed fourth-year head coach Brian Kelly, making the same move with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan the next day. The Tigers have lost two contests in a row and fallen out of the AP Poll, while Alabama has won seven straight.
How to Watch: LSU at No. 4 Alabama
Who: Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) vs. LSU (5-3, 2-3 SEC)
When: Saturday, November 8, 2025
Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV and kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts)
SiriusXM: Home 84, Away 82
Series: Alabama leads, 57-27-5
Last meeting: The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 42-13 in Baton Rouge on Nov. 9, 2024. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe ran for four touchdowns in the blowout and accounted for 294 all-purpose yards. The result avenged an overtime loss from Alabama's 2022 trip to Tiger Stadium.
Last time out, Alabama: Facing a 22-14 deficit in the fourth quarter at South Carolina, Alabama rallied back and notched two scores to break the Gamecocks' hearts and win the game. A late fumble by South Carolina signal caller LaNorris Sellers (forced by linebacker Deontae Lawson) that was recovered by Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III paved the way for the game-winning touchdown by wide receiver Germie Bernard.
Last time out, LSU: The Tigers lost 49-25 at home against unbeaten Texas A&M. The next day, Kelly was dismissed as head coach midway through his fourth season. The defeat to the Aggies marked LSU's second consecutive loss and a low point for a team thought to be among college football's best in the preseason.
Full College Football Week 11 TV Schedule
All times listed are Eastern, with schedules and networks subject to change.
Tuesday, Nov. 4
7 p.m. | UMass at Akron | CBSSN
7 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Ohio | ESPN2
Wednesday, Nov. 5
7 p.m. | Kent State at Ball State | ESPNU
7 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Toledo | ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 6
7:30 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Appalachian State | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | UTSA at South Florida | ESPN
Friday, Nov. 7
8 p.m. | Houston at UCF | FS1
9 p.m. | Northwestern at No. 20 Southern Cal | FOX
9 p.m. | Tulane at No. 22 Memphis | ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 8
12 p.m. | No. 5 Georgia at Mississippi State | ESPN
12 p.m. | No. 8 BYU at No. 9 Texas Tech | ABC
12 p.m. | No. 2 Indiana at Penn State | FOX
12 p.m. | SMU at Boston College | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Colorado at West Virginia | TNT/truTV
12 p.m. | James Madison at Marshall | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Southern Miss at Arkansas State | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Temple at Army | CBSSN
1 p.m. | No. 1 Ohio State at Purdue | Big Ten Network
1 p.m. | The Citadel at No. 7 Ole Miss | SECN+
1 p.m. | Missouri State at Liberty | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan | ESPN+
2 p.m. | UAB at Rice | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Maryland at Rutgers | FS1
3 p.m. | Louisiana Tech at Delaware | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Florida International at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Jacksonville State at UTEP | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Charlotte at East Carolina | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Tulsa at Florida Atlantic | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 6 Oregon at Iowa | CBS
3:30 p.m. | No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 19 Missouri | ABC
3:30 p.m. | Syracuse at No. 18 Miami (Fla.) | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Duke at UConn | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Kansas at Arizona | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | Iowa State at TCU | FOX
4 p.m. | Auburn at No. 15 Vanderbilt | SEC Network
4 p.m. | Kennesaw State at New Mexico State | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Georgia State at Coastal Carolina | ESPN+
4:30 p.m. | No. 24 Washington at Wisconsin | Big Ten Network
4:30 p.m. | Stanford at North Carolina | The CW Network
5 p.m. | Texas State at Louisiana | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Air Force at San Jose State | FS1
7 p.m. | Wake Forest at No. 12 Virginia | ESPN
7 p.m. | Cal at No. 14 Louisville | ESPN2
7 p.m. | Florida State at Clemson | ACCN
7:30 p.m. | LSU at No. 4 Alabama | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Navy at No. 10 Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Florida at Kentucky | SEC Network
7:30 p.m. | Nevada at Utah State | CBSSN
9 p.m. | Nebraska at UCLA | FOX
9:30 p.m. | UNLV at Colorado State | FS1
10 p.m. | Sam Houston at Oregon State | The CW Network
11 p.m. | San Diego State at Hawaii | Mountain West Network