Alabama Football's Ryan Williams Featured on Cover of EA Sports College Football 26
An Alabama football player is on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26, marking the second season in a row a Crimson Tide player has graced the cover. Last season quarterback Jalen Milroe represented the Crimson Tide but for the newest edition of the game EA Sports chose to feature the two most electric sophomores in the sport.
Alabama and Ohio State sophomore receivers Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith stand alone as the cover athletes for this year's video game as the company revealed the new covers on Tuesday.
Williams becomes the fourth Alabama player to grace the cover of the game, joining running backs Shaun Alexander (2001), Mark Ingram (2012) and quarterback Jalen Milroe (2025).
As a freshman Williams hauled in 48 receptions for 865 yards and four touchdowns while adding 48 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. Smith caught 76 passes for 1315 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 47 yards and a score on the ground.
Williams and Smith are also prominently featured on the "Deluxe Edition" cover along with Reggie Bush, Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton, Notre Dame running back Jeremiah Love, Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, Kirby Smart, Tim Tebow, Ryan Day and numerous other faces in college football.
EA Sports College Football 26 is set to release on July 10 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S but will include a three-day early-access period for subscribers from July 7-9.