Signing Day Preview, Ryan Williams Discussion and SEC Championship Preview on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss Alabama's recruiting ahead of signing day, the Iron Bowl as it relates to the defense and Ryan Williams' performance before getting into the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC Championship Game.
The program opens with Woods detailing the latest few moves in Alabama football recruiting. The Crimson Tide lost a commitment last week, but added two other prospects to the Class of 2026. Where does the program stand on signing day-eve? Woods also gives insight to the football players competing for state championships across the country.
4-Star CB Zyan Gibson Denounces Decommitment Rumors, Pledges to Stick with Crimson Tide
We transition from recruiting to the weekend's Iron Bowl as Woods gives his thoughts on the Crimson Tide's rivalry win. The program dives into the Alabama defensive performance and details how it was a perfect example of Kane Wommack's Swarm D.
The Good and Bad in Alabama's Swarm Defense: Things I Noticed In The Crimson Tide's Win Over Auburn
The show moves over to the offensive side of the ball and offers an opinion on Ryan Williams and why he's been underwhelming in 2025. Does Williams fit what the current Alabama offense is capable of?
Finally we spin the dial forward and start looking at how Alabama matches up with Georgia in this weekend's SEC Championship game. What's the most important matchup to keep your eye on this weekend? What happens with Alabama's running back room? Can the Alabama defense limit the explosive running plays the Bulldogs generated in Athens?
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:15 a.m. CT.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.