Alabama Football Coaching Assignments for 2025 Season Revealed
Game week for Alabama football is here. The regular season countdown clock has officially reached its final stages, with the team's season opener at Florida State set for this Saturday. In advance of that contest, the game notes released by the university included which Crimson Tide coaches will be coaching on the field and which coaches will be in the box.
In total, the team will have 12 of its coaches on the field. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is the sole exception; he will be coaching from the booth. Quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan, the offensive coordinator last year, is moving onto the field for his second season with the program. Wommack coached on the field in 2024; another arrangement might not be as inclined to suit him after the time he spent as South Alabama's head coach prior to joining the Crimson Tide.
- Ryan Grubb, offensive coordinator: Box
- Kane Wommack, defensive coordinator: Field
- Bryan Ellis, tight ends coach: Field
- Robert Gillespie, running backs coach: Field
- Jason Jones, assistant defensive backs coach: Field
- Chris Kapilovic, offensive line coach: Field
- Maurice Linguist, defensive backs coach: Field
- Chuck Morrell, linebackers coach: Field
- Jay Nunez, special teams coordinator: Field
- Freddie Roach, defensive line coach: Field
- Christian Robinson, outside linebackers coach: Field
- JaMarcus Shephard, wide receivers coach: Field
- Nick Sheridan, quarterbacks coach: Field
All who are on the field will be joined by second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer, who reunited with Grubb on the Alabama staff after the latter spent last season as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. The game against Florida State is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff.
Sheridan's shift from the booth to the field is the only change (among coaches listed in both years) compared to last fall's season opener, which took place in Tuscaloosa against Western Kentucky. Despite the offseason addition of Grubb to the team's coaching ranks, Sheridan maintained his duties coaching quarterbacks.
Former safeties coach Colin Hitschler joined Sheridan in the box in last season's opening game. Hitschler departed the Crimson Tide program in January and was hired during the following month as the new defensive coordinator at James Madison.
The quarterback battle, officially won by Ty Simpson, represented one of the biggest question marks at the position in all of college football. Simpson, who has made 16 appearances across three prior seasons at Alabama, will be making his first career start Saturday afternoon.