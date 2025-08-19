Alabama Football Fall Camp Day 16 Practice Report
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The Alabama Crimson Tide football program was back on the practice field on Tuesday after taking Sunday and Monday off to recover from Saturday's scrimmage. The team began its 16th practice of fall camp and is coming down the home stretch as next week kicks off the team's first game week. The Crimson Tide endured 87-degree weather, with a heat index of 95-degrees.
Practice Notes From the Media Viewing Portion
- The media was welcomed to the practice field with simulated crowd noise on the loud speaker. The Crimson Tide opens its 2025 season on the road at Florida State. Doak-Campbell Stadium holds almost 80,000 fans, making it a hostile atmosphere to start the year.
- Alabama's offensive line unit continues to take shape as Geno VanDeMark appears to have seized the starting right guard spot. Incumbent starter Jaeden Roberts was at practice in full pads, despite Kalen DeBoer announcing he missed Saturday's scrimmage with a concussion, but didn't appear fully active. Roberts stood off to the side and participated in some activities, but had his helmet off for other portions of the media viewing period.
- Alabama's first team offensive line unit appeared to be Kadyn Proctor, Kam Dewberry, Parker Brailsford, Geno VanDeMark and Wilkin Formby.
- Utility offensive lineman Olaus Alinnen worked as the immediate backup at left tackle. Alinnen has been operating at both guard spots and both tackle spots throughout the offseason.
- Defensive lineman James Smith was participating in practice after being held out of the last two scrimmages. He didn't appear to be limited. In fact, he was even first in line for one of the sled drills
- There were NFL representatives from at least the Bills, Lions and Browns at practice
- The running backs did a variety of drills today without starter Jam Miller, who will be sidelined for an uncertain amount of time following an upper-body injury. The main order for drills: 1. Richard Young, 2. Daniel Hill, 3. Dre Washington, 4. Kevin Riley, 5. AK Dear
- The first RB drill shown during the media practice viewing simulated breaking through small gaps. They had to zoom and make contact between two pads and 6-foot-1, 244-pound sophomore Daniel Hill breezed through this drill.
- The running backs then worked with the quarterbacks on a couple of medium routes towards the end zone. Starter Ty Simpson connected with Hill and Austin Mack plus Keelon Russell also threw to the RBs. Simpson and Dear were unable to connect on a play, though.
- The QBs and RBs collaborated once again with a simple handoff drill with the running backs having to make a quick move to swerve around a pad thrown on the ground. Richard Young handled the drill pretty well.
- Inside linebackers Deontae Lawson and Nikai Hill-Green spent time with the defensive lineman for a portion as the two groups worked on several stunts. Double-mug appears to be the defensive trend entering the 2025 season with both Lawson and Hill-Green simulating rushing out of the A-gap and wrapping with the bandits. Defensive line coach Freddie Roach was vocal about the groups stunting in sync and, "talking with your pads" as the pairs worked through the drills. Lawson had some good reps despite still having a knee brace on his leg. LT Overton ferociously attacked the pads as well.
