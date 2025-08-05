Alabama Football Fall Camp Day 5 Practice Report
Notes, observations and practice footage as the Crimson Tide was back on the practice field for the fifth day of fall camp.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football held its fifth day of fall camp on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide took Monday off for Alabama Media Day but went back to work under a cloudy sky.
Here's a few things that BamaCentral noticed on Tuesday morning:
- Freshman wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks is no longer wearing a boot on his foot after a couple of days in one. Head coach Kalen DeBoer didn't share the diagnosis of the injury on Sunday, but he did say that "It won't be anything nothing long-term." That said, Brooks was still in a non-contact jersey and was working with a trainer on the stationary bike.
- The offensive line went head-to-head with each other following a snapped ball. Olaus Alinen had a nice rep of forcing another lineman several yards backward
- Kalen DeBoer watched the tight ends and H-Backs go to work and said numerous times that he wanted "violence." He wasn't pleased with a couple of reps during the blocking drills.
- And speaking of violence, the defensive line attacked the dummy pads with brute force. Defensive line coach Freddie Roach and analyst Jamey Mosley were especially vocal during the drill.
- The defensive line also worked on their releases from a three-point stance. LT Overton had a good rep.
- The expected QB order in drills: Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, Keelon Russell
- DeBoer was really keeping a close eye on the quarterbacks today. Basically following their every move for most of the media viewing period.
- The quarterbacks initially were working on intermediate throws with the tight ends while the wide receivers were working on position drills on the other field. Then the wide receivers came over to take throws from the quarterbacks, running different routes to the end zone. Simpson made a nice touchdown pass to Germie Bernard. Mack connected with Rico Scott, and Russell had a touchdown pass to Jaylen Mbakwe.
- Redshirt freshman wide receiver Aeryn Hampton had a pretty thick brace on his right leg, but seemed to be practicing at full go.
- Kane Wommack was floating positions again, spending time with a different linebacker group today than when he was with the wolves at the last practice session.
- Maurice Linguist was doing a drill where he was throwing the ball to some of the defensive backs and frequently criticized his own tosses, even on plays where the DB caught the pass. "That was a bad ball" he said to himself after one of them.
- Zabien Brown was first to run one of the drills Linguist had his players do, and Linguist seemed to be paying attention to him. The sophomore mentioned Monday at media day how important Linguist has been to his development.
- Dijon Lee messed something up on a route-running drill and quickly realized he had done so, but even if he hadn't been as perceptive, Linguist let him know.
