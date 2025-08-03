Kalen DeBoer Gives Positive News For Alabama WR Lotzeir Brooks' Injury
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football completed its third day of fall camp on Saturday morning, but freshman wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks wasn't participating in drills.
Brooks was in full uniform during the first two days of fall camp on Wednesday and Thursday, and although there wasn't a practice on Friday, he wore a black non-contact jersey and had a boot on his foot while riding the stationary bike yesterday.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer shared a positive diagnosis of Brooks' injury following Sunday's practice, as he was not present.
"It won't be anything long-term or anything like that," DeBoer said. "Just a little bit of recovery here. I don't know if it's day-to-day but it's not going to be something that's extended."
After watching the high school tape and seeing him during spring practice and A-Day, it’s hard to believe that Brooks was just a three-star recruit from New Jersey. The 5-foot-9, 191-pounder stands out with his quickness and agility.
During A-Day, Brooks flashed these traits and then some against the Crimson Tide’s second and third defensive units as he made several catches, including a touchdown thrown by fellow freshman Keelon Russell—the connection offering a potential glimpse of the future.
"He's going to be nice," fellow Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton said of Brooks on April 3. "He's going to be one of them ones. Hard worker. His mindset and everything is on point. He understands the mission, we all understand the mission. We all understand the goal at hand and we're ready to go get it."
Horton is the lone transfer addition to the wide receivers room and Brooks is one of two freshmen in it, along with 6-foot-5 Nevada native Derek Meadows.
Alabama is being considered one of the deepest and most talented receiving corps in college football heading into the 2025 season, as it has 10 players aiming to make an impact under position coach JaMarcus Shephard.
"We've got a lot of speed,” wide receiver Germie Bernard said on April 11. “A lot of strength. We've got guys that can block and could make contested catches. We've got guys that are tough. We've got guys that can get open...We're explosive. Very explosive."