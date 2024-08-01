Alabama Football Fall Camp Practice Report: Day 2
Notes, observations, pictures and videos from the Crimson Tide's second practice of fall camp.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama football team hit the practice fields Thursday morning for the second practice of fall camp. Once again, the Crimson Tide practiced in shorts and helmets.
It was another warm day in Tuscaloosa, but a slight breeze made it a little more bearable. The training and support staff make sure the players are being sufficiently hydrated though with frequent water breaks. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is scheduled to speak to the media later this morning.
Practice notes and observations- August 1, 2024
- Kalen DeBoer blends in with any other coach or assistant out on the practice field. Nick Saban had his iconic straw hat, but DeBoer is inconspicuous in a T-shirt, shorts and ball cap. Saban would spend the majority of practice with the defensive backs, while DeBoer will move all over the field to work with and observe different position groups.
- Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack spends the majority of his time during the media viewing period with the linebackers, but he also moves around to all areas of the defense.
- For defensive assistants like Maurice Linguist and Christian Robinson, it's a lot of "show, don't tell." These coaches aren't afraid to get active in the drills themselves to demonstrate how they want it done.
- Germie Bernard and Emmanuel Henderson Jr. led the wide receivers through drills followed by Kobe Prentice, Kendrick Law and Ryan Williams.
- Elijah Pritchett and Wilkin Formby were still with the first-team offensive line in drills.
- For the second day in a row, defensive lineman LT Overton was absent from DL drills during the media viewing period.
- Practice song of the day: "Danger Zone" by Kenny Loggins
