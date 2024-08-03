Alabama Football Fall Camp Practice Report: Day 3
Observations from the third day of fall camp for Kalen DeBoer's Alabama football team.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Saturday morning saw the Alabama football team take the field for its third practice of fall camp, beginning at 9:20 a.m.
Once again, it was hot and humid on the surface of the practice fields. Alabama players wore shells, meaning helmets and shoulder pads, but shorts instead of football pants.
Practice notes and observations: August 3, 2024
- Saturday morning was also Alabama's summer commencement ceremony just across the street at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama's graduating players, including starting right guard Jaeden Roberts, missed the start to practice to participate in the ceremony.
- Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, still wearing a sweatshirt for the third straight practice, was the most vocal coach on the field. He corrected a defensive back during a drill, yelling 'Don't take anything for granted. Do it all out, every time.' commenting on making calls pre-snap.
- Defensive backs coach Mo Linguist continued echoing the same theme as Wommack, emphasizing communication to Alabama's safeties during multiple drills. Both Wommack and Linguist were some of the most animated coaches we saw during the viewing period.
- Jam Miller went through running back drills first today, while Justice Haynes went through first on Thursday. It appears the tandem will have a true 1A/1B split in the offense if practice is any indication.
- With the safeties, Malachi Moore and Michigan transfer Keon Sabb led the position group through drills.
- Texas A&M transfer defensive end LT Overton made his first appearance at practice this fall, after 'not feeling well,' per Wommack.
- Alabama coaches made sure to keep players hydrated and cool. Trainer Jeff Allen walked around with a backpack with an attached tube, pumping air into the back of the players' shoulder pads.
- Referees were present on the sidelines during the practice viewing, implying there may be an officiated scrimmage period later in practice.
- Song of the Day: "Back in Black" by AC/DC
