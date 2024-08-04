Alabama Football Fall Camp Practice Report: Day 4
Notes and observations from the Crimson Tide's fourth day of fall camp on Sunday morning.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football returned to practice on Sunday morning for the fourth practice of fall camp, beginning at 9:20 a.m. for the second day in a row.
The outside air felt considerably cooler than previous days this week, with the temperature in the low 80s and humidity below 70 percent. The media was again allotted roughly 15 minutes to view some of the early periods of practice. Below are some of BamaCentral's notes and observations:
Practice notes and observations: August 4, 2024
- On offense, Justice Haynes ran with the 'ones' at running back after it was Jam Miller in that position yesterday. The QB/RB duos were Milroe/Haynes, Simpson/Miller, and Mack/Young. This emphasizes what the coaching staff has said about Haynes and Miller essentially being co-starters.
- As the competition for the starting tackle spots continue, the offensive line rolled out Kadyn Proctor, Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, Jaeden Roberts and Wilkin Formby as the first-team offensive line from left to right. Proctor and Formby are competing with Elijah Pritchett for the two starting tackle spots on the line.
- Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic was extremely hands-on and gave lots of physical demonstrations while coaching the interior offensive line in drills.
- With the cornerbacks, defensive backs coach Mo Linguist was overly animated while coaching different drills. He coached the unit hard, exclaiming that they were 'wasting time' due to a lack of attention to detail.
- Freshman cornerback Zabien Brown had a cast on his left hand, but still participated in practice and drills. Just not anything that required hard contact with his left hand.
- Song of the Day: "Super Gremlin" by Kodak Black
