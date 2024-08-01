LB Justin Jefferson Draws Starter-Caliber Praise from Kane Wommack
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama has one of the best inside linebacker duos in the country with redshirt junior Deontae Lawson and junior Jihaad Campbell. The two combined for 133 tackles and 9.5 TFL last season.
But behind the two veteran players, Alabama doesn't have a lot of experience at the position. However, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is confident in a third player who has shot up the depth chart at inside linebacker.
"I think Justin Jefferson had an unbelievable spring, and I think he’s had an even better summer and really going into fall camp," Wommack said after Alabama's Thursday practice. "I would say Justin Jefferson is right there with those other two guys. I think we have three starter-type guys at linebacker from that position. Very impressed with him."
Jefferson transferred to Alabama prior to the 2023 season after spending two years at Pearl River Community College. He was one of the top JUCO prospect available, but saw limited playing time in his first year with the Crimson Tide.
The inside linebacker appeared in all 14 games for Alabama last season, but mostly in a special teams capacity having to play behind guys like Lawson, Campbell, Trezmen Marshall and Kendrick Blackshire. He finished the year with just four tackles. Wommack has seen tremendous growth from Jefferson as he enters his second season with the Crimson Tide.
"It’s kind of one of those classic cases– you get a guy from junior college and that first year sometimes the learning curve is a little bit challenging," Wommack said. "And then all of a sudden a year later, they’re showing tremendous production. Obviously he’s a very gifted athlete."
Wommack is in charge of the whole defense, but works the closest with the inside linebackers. Outside of Jefferson, the defesnive coordinator has also been impressed with some of the younger guys in the position group like redshirt sophomore Jeremiah Alexander and true freshman Justin Okoronkwo.
"I think Jeremiah Alexander’s starting to take steps forward in the right direction," Wommack said. "He’s played that JACK position the last couple years, and making that transition to inside linebacker— those are two different worlds. You can’t just sit there and say I’m going to move this guy from here to here. You’ve got to rep that. You’ve got to work that. "
Alexander was a five-star edge rusher coming out of high school and has switched between inside and outside linebacker during his time at Alabama. Wommack likes what he's seen from Alexander back at inside linebacker.
Overall, Wommack credits the leadership of Lawson and Campbell in the inside linebacker room for the growth of the guys underneath them as Alabama continues in fall camp.